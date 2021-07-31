If students are facing any issues through websites, they can download the board’s official app called Upolobdha. Also, to check the result via SMS, candidates need to type Assam12<space>rollnumber and send it to 56263.

The Assam Higher Secondary Educational Council (AHSEC) has declared Assam Class 12 or HS results today, 31 July. Talking about the overall pass percentage, over 98 percent of students have cleared the exams this year. Students who registered for the exam can now check their scores by visiting the official websites https://ahsec.nic.in/ and https://resultsassam.nic.in/.

Along with the official websites, the AHSEC 12th result can also be accessed at various private portals including assamresult.in, results.shiksha, assamresult.co.in, exametc.com and indiaresults.com.

If students are facing any issues through websites, they can download the board’s official app called Upolobdha. Also, to check the result via SMS, candidates need to type Assam12<space>rollnumber and send it to 56263. The results will follow as an SMS alert to their mobile phones.

Among the streams, Commerce students has got the best results with 99.57 pass percentage. Science and Arts candidates too have performed well with 99.06 and 98.93 pass percentage, respectively.

Steps to check Assam Board 12th Result:

Step 1: Visit the official website at https://ahsec.nic.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the AHSEC 12th results 2021 link that is available on the homepage

Step 3: To check results, candidates need to enter the roll number and date of birth

Step 4: After submission of details, the Assam Board 12th results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Candidates can download the result and also save a copy by clicking on print for future use or reference

As exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, AHSEC came up with a special evaluation system for Class 12. This year, the evaluation for students has been done on the basis of performances in classes 10, 11, and 12.

As per the new evaluation criteria, 50 percent weightage was given to the top three subjects of Class 10, following which 30 percent from the Class 12 practical exam, then 10 percent on internal assessment and attendance in Class 11, and Class 12. The remaining 10 percent is based on the overall marks for Class 12 students from practical exams.

Meanwhile, students of Arts and Commerce streams, who do not have practicals, will be assessed by 50 percent of their marks from the best of three subjects in Class 10, 40 percent on internal assessment in classes 11 and 12, and an additional 10 percent to be marked by AHSEC.

The Assam HS examinations were scheduled to begin on 12 May but got suspended due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that hit the country. This year around 7 lakh students had registered themselves to appear for the board exams, out of which 2.5 lakh students are of class 12.