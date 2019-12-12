Assam governor Jagdish Mukhi appeals for calm amid violent protests over Citizenship Bill, asks people not to take law in their hands

Guwahati: Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Thursday appealed to the people to maintain peace in Assam, the hotbed of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill. In a statement, Mukhi urged them to maintain restraint as they have always shown patience and political maturity in the past.

"If the student community has any issues against the government they have every right to agitate but they should do it in a democratic and peaceful manner, without taking the law in their hands," he said.

Mukhi said the approval of the Bill by Parliament has shown that the Centre is committed to taking remedial steps, including implementation of Clause VI of the Assam Accord to safeguard the culture, ethos, language, along with other rights of the indigenous people.

The governor further appealed that no citizen should damage public property in the interest and development of the state. Assam was on edge as thousands of angry protesters came out on streets defying curfew, thumbing their nose at Army contingents staging flag marches, and clashing with police across cities.

