Assam floods: Toll increases to 28 as 10 more bodies recovered from different parts of state in past 24 hours

Dispur: The death count due to flood in Assam has increased to 28 with 10 bodies recovered from different parts of the region in the last 24 hours, authorities said on Thursday.

"A total of 10 people have lost their lives due to flood in the districts of Sonitpur, Udalguri, Kamrup, Morigaon, and Nagaon in the last 24 hours. In this season, a total of 28 persons have died due to flood while two have died in a landslide," Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) stated in its report titled 'Flood situation in the state'.

According to ASDMA, lakhs of people have been affected in around 4,626 villages in Assam due to rains. Around 1,50,947 people have been shifted to 427 relief camps. ASDMA also mentioned that the water level of Brahmaputra river at Neamatighat (Jorhat), Tezpur (Sonitpur), Guwahati (Kamrup), Goalpara and many others have reached the danger level.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been pressed into service in the flood-affected areas for search and rescue operations.