Assam floods: Sprinter Hima Das donates half her salary for relief efforts, asks corporates to come forward as well

Star sprinter Hima Das, whose home state of Assam has been in the throes of devastating floods, has donated half of her monthly salary for relief efforts and urged others to make donations to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

I have contributed my bit and requesting others also to please help people of Assam. #AssamFloodshttps://t.co/y7ml1EMGzG

— Hima MON JAI (@HimaDas8) July 16, 2019

Das also urged individuals and big corporates to come forward in helping out the state in this time of crisis. "Flood situation in our state Assam is very critical, 30 out of 33 districts are currently affected. So I would like to request big corporates and individuals to kindly come forward and help our state in this difficult situation," Hima tweeted.

Flood situation in our state Assam is very critical, 30 out of 33 districts are currently affected. So i would like to request big corporates and individuals to kindly come forward and help our state in this difficult situation. pic.twitter.com/cbVZv7b4IP — Hima MON JAI (@HimaDas8) July 16, 2019

In the past few days, Assam has been ravaged by floods that claimed 15 lives till Monday. Ninety percent of the Kaziranga National Park in Golaghat and Nagaon districts of the state was still inundated, a statement from the Assam Ministry of Environment and Forest said.

The 19-year-old young athlete recently bagged three gold at different events. She won a gold medal in Klado Athletic Meet, Kunto Athletics Meet, and Poznan Athletics Grand Prix.

Torrential downpour amounted to breach of embankments of Pagladiya River in Nalbari, flooding 133 villages and affecting 1, 50,000 people across the district. Army personnel carried the flood-affected people on their shoulders and in the army boats and moved them to a safer place on Monday night.

More than a hundred National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) troops have been deployed in various flood-affected areas of the country including Bihar and Assam.

The torrential downpour in the state of Assam continued to wreak havoc on Monday, causing the flooding on National Highway 37 and affecting 200 villages in Morigaon district alone due to the rising water levels of river Brahmaputra.

Ferry services to Umananda Devaloi Temple, located at the Peacock Island in the middle of river Brahmaputra, were halted on Monday, leaving the priests and other people on the island stranded.

In Assam, 14 NDRF teams have been deployed in Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Biswanath, Chariali, Cachar, Dhemaji, Golaghat, Guwahati, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Sivasagar and Tinsukia to tackle the worsening flood situation in the districts due to torrential rain and overflowing rivers and water bodies.

On Monday, in the low lying areas of district Bishwanath, Chariali, Golaghat, Morigaon and Tinsukia, NDRF evacuated 460 people and shifted them to safer places and so far over 3000 people have been evacuated in Assam by the force.

The Assam flood situation was brought up in the Parliament on Monday with Congress parliamentarian and Assam Congress Committee President Ripun Bora giving a Zero Hour Notice over flood situation in his home state.

With inputs from ANI