Assam floods: Sarbananda Sonowal visits Goalpara, hands over ex-gratia cheques to kin of two deceased

Goalpara: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Tuesday visited the flood-hit areas of Goalpara district to take stock of the damage there and interacted with the affected people. Sonowal assessed the damage caused to roads and bridges by the water of Singowa river, officials said.

He interacted with the inmates of relief camps set up in four schools while taking stock of the measures undertaken by the district administration.

Later, at a meeting with Goalpara deputy commissioner and others, Sonowal directed the water resources department officials to constitute an inspection committee for ensuring the safety of the embankments in the district and also conduct a study on all the rivers flowing through Goalpara.

Reviewing the functioning of Inland Water Transport Department, the chief minister directed that safety of people travelling by boats at different ghats of the district should be ensured.

He also asked the health department to take all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of diseases in the aftermath of the flood. Sonowal also instructed the officials to take special care of women, children and senior citizens.

PWD was instructed to repair all the roads, bridges and culverts damaged by flood and the agriculture department to provide rice seedlings to the farmers whose crops were affected.

The chief minister also handed over ex-gratia cheques to families of two deceased who lost their lives in a flood in the district.