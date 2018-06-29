Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Assam flood toll reaches 32 as one more dies in Charaideo district; 67,976 people affected by deluge

India Press Trust of India Jun 29, 2018 18:42:20 IST

Guwahati: The flood situation worsened in one of the six affected districts of Assam on Friday, and one more life was lost taking the death toll to 32, an official report said in Guwahati.

Representational image. AP

Representational image. AP

One person was washed away by flood water in Upper Assam's Charaideo district where the situation has worsened since Thursday due to incessant rain, a report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

The total death toll has risen to 32, it said. A population of 67,976 are currently affected by the flood in six districts with Charaideo having the largest affected population of 35,429. The other five flood-hit districts are Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj.

In its Thursday report, the ASDMA had said 50,334 people had been reeling under the flood. A total of 29 relief camps with 9,022 sheltered people are now functioning in the affected districts. The current wave of flood has affected 97 villages in these districts and damaged 690.40 hectares of cropland, the report said.

Among the rivers flowing above the danger level are Desang in Sibsagar and Dhansiri at Numaligarh. Erosion and infrastructural damages like roads and bridges have been reported from Charaideo, Jorhat and Lakhimpur districts, the report added.


Updated Date: Jun 29, 2018 18:42 PM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
France
:
Argentina
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Portugal
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Brazil
:
Mexico
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Belgium
:
Japan
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
England
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores