Assam extends lockdown in Guwahati for two weeks: Here’s a list of activities allowed, and new curfew timings

Assam has extended lockdown in Guwahati for the next two weeks from Sunday to contain the spread of COVID-19.

According to a report in NDTV, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made the announcement adding that only pharmacies will be allowed to open from from next week onwards.

As per the minister, the upcoming lockdown will be one of the strictest in the city. Sarma has asked people to, "Shop by Sunday."

The official Twitter handle of the Assam Government shared lockdown guidelines: "With a view to contain the fast spread of COVID-19 in Guwahati, total lockdown shall be imposed in the city from 28 June (7 pm) to 12 July (6 pm)."

With a view to contain the fast spread of COVID-19 in Guwahati, total lockdown shall be imposed in the city from June 28 (7pm) to July 12 (6pm). @diprassam @assampolice @mygovindia @KrSanjayKrishna pic.twitter.com/OqzVqMGqnI — MyGov Assam (@mygovassam) June 26, 2020

As per the guidelines, the activities that are not permitted include:

1 - Movement of individuals will remain strictly restricted in the specified areas

2 - All government offices, autonomous/subordinate offices and private offices will remain closed

3 - All business/commercial establishments, shops and trade activities shall remain closed

4 - All industrial establishments shall remain closed

5 - All public transport services will remain suspended. Also, there will be a complete ban on movement of private vehicles

6 - All hospitality services will remain closed

7 - Educational, research, training, coaching institutes will not be allowed to function

8 - Places of worship will be closed for public and no religious congregation will be allowed without any exception

9 - There will be a complete ban on social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious functions

10 - A maximum of 20 people will be permitted in case of funerals

11 - There will be a complete ban on all non-essential and avoidable movement of people

12 - Petroleum products to other districts would be allowed to move through highways

13 - Agricultural and tea garden activities are allowed to operate with people maintaining social distancing

14 - Lockdown permissions/ passes issued earlier stand cancelled. People will have to obtain fresh permission/passes from competent authority

15 - No one will be allowed to venture out simply on the ground of being employed in the exempted category of services.

The government has also asked people above the age of 65, pregnant women, and children below 10 years, as well as people with co-morbidities to stay indoors. They have been asked to step out of their houses only for essential services and health purposes.

According to a report in The Sentinel Assam, the services that will be kept open or will be allowed, as announced by the minister include hotels and other establishments which will serve as quarantine centres, vehicles belonging to law enforcement officials, cable and broadcasting and sale of milk and baby food.

As per the report, print and electronic media, transportation of essential goods, fire services and water supply as well as railways have been exempted from the lockdown.

According to the state health minister, a curfew will be imposed from 7 pm to 7 am. Earlier it was observed from 9 pm onwards.

Sarma also said that people below the age of 40, who do not wish to get tested, should stay indoors.

Assam has reported a total of 6,321 coronavirus cases. Nine people have died due to COVID-19 in the state so far.