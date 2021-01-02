Assam Board to conduct Class 10, 12 exam in May 2021, results to be announced in July

Authorities have asked exam centres to ensure that they should have proper facilities like drinking water, a boundary wall, CCTV cameras, among others

The dates for the Assam board Classes 10 and 12 examinations 2021 have been released.

The Assam Board 2021 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), or Class 10 exams will be held from 11 May. The Higher Secondary (HS) Examination, or Class 12 is scheduled for 12 may 2021. The results of HSLC and HS will be announced within 7 July and 30 July, respectively.

Assam education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the Assam Board HSLC and HS exam dates on Twitter.

ANNOUNCEMENT HSLC & HS examinations,2021 will be conducted as follows

1. HIgh School leaving certificate examination from 11th May.

2. Higher Secondary examination from 12th May

Result of HSLC & HS examinations will be declared within 7th and 30th July respectively — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 2, 2021

The upcoming exams will be held in centre-based pen and paper mode.

As per a report in India Today, Dr Dayananda Goswami the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) Chairman has said that many measures are being taken to ensure the smooth conduct of the exams. According to Gosawmi, many exam centres have been removes and new entres will be announced soon.

The report further added that the AHSE has decided to put some conditions regarding selection of new exam centres. According to the council, exam centres this year should have proper facility of drinking water, boundary wall, CCTV camera, nearest post office etc.

Furthermore, heads of exam centres will have to ensure that there are proper facilities available for all students and exams are conducted following all restrictions and laws.

