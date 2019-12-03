Assam Board HSLC Exam 2020: SEBA releases Class 10 exam timetable; check seba.co.in for exam date sheet

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has released the board exam time table for the Class 10 board exam. Students who are due to appear for the exam can check out the Assam HSLC exam 2020 time table on the official website of the board at seba.co.in.

SEBA will conducting the Class 10 exam from 10 February and will conclude it on 29 February, 2020.

According to the notification, except for Fine Art, and NSQF papers, all other papers will be held in the morning session which will begin at 9:00 am and conclude at 12:00 pm.

The exam for Fine Art, and NSQF papers will be conducted in the afternoon session which starts at 1:30 pm and ends at 4:30 pm, reported NDTV.

SEBA HSLC Exam 2020 Date Sheet:



10 February, 2020 - English

11 February, 2020 - Music (E), Dance (E), Garment designing (E)

12 February, 2020 - Manipuri (E), Bodo (E), Santhali (E), Bengali (E)

13 February, 2020 - Advanced Mathematics (E), Sanskrit (E), Geography (E), History (E), Home Science (E), Nepali (E), Computer Science (E), Arabic (E), Persian (E)

14 February, 2020 - Hindi (E), Arabic Literature

15 February, 2020 - Assamese (E)

17 February, 2020 - Social Science

20 February, 2020 - Fish & Aquaid, Weaving & Textile Design (E)

22 February, 2020 - General Science

25 February, 2020 - General Mathematics

28 February, 2020 - MIL / English (IL)

29 February, 2020 - Wood Craft (E), Retail Trade NSQF (E), IT/ITeS NSQF (E), Private Security NSQF (E), Health Care NSQF (E), Agriculture & Horticulture NSQF (E), Tourism & Hospitality NSQF (E)

Students who wish to check out the official time table through SEBA’s website can follow the simple steps listed below.



Steps to check Assam HSLC Time Table 2020:

Step 1: Visit the SEBA Official website: seba.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on link for "Programme for HSLC/AHM Examination 2020"

Step 3: The Assam HSLC Time Table 2020 will be displayed on your screen

Students must note that the practical examinations will be conducted on 21 January and 22 January, 2020.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.