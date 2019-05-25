Assam Board Exam 12th HSSLC Result 2019 declared : How to check AHSEC Class 12 results on official website resultsassam.nic.in

Assam Board Exam 12th HSSLC Result 2019 Declared |Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) released the Class 12 or Higher Secondary (HS) results today. The AHSEC higher secondary results for all three streams i.e, Arts, Science and Commerce, are available on the board's official websites-resultsassam.nic.in and ahsec.nic.in.

This year over 2.4 lakh students will be awaiting their AHSEC Class 12 results.

Below is the step-by-step process for students to check their Class 12 scores on the official website of the board

Steps to check AHSEC Class 12 results 2019:

Step 1- Visit the official results website of AHSEC: resultsassam.nic.in or ahsec.nic.in

Step 2- On the homepage click on the HSSLC Result 2019 link.

Step 3- Fill your AHSEC Class 12 examination roll number and other details and hit ‘Submit’

Step 4- Once your result appears, download and take a printout of it for future use.

AHSEC conducted HS examination from 12 Feb 2019 to 14 March 2019.

In 2018, AHSEC had declared the result for Higher Secondary Examination for all three streams on 31 May.

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) established on 1 June, 1984, regulates, supervises and develops the system of Higher Secondary Education in the state of Assam. The Board is also responsible for conducting the annual Higher Secondary Examination for all the three streams i.e. Arts, Commerce, and Science.

