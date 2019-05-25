Assam Board Exam 12th HSSLC Result 2019 Declared: Alternative ways to check AHSEC Class 12 results 2019

Assam Board Exam 12th HSSLC Result 2019 Declared | Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) released the Class 12 or Higher Secondary (HS) results today for all three streams i.e, Arts, Science and Commerce.

The results are available on the board's official websites-resultsassam.nic.in and ahsec.nic.in.

This year over 2.4 lakh students will be awaiting their AHSEC Class 12 results.

Due to the large number of students trying to access their scores, the official website might crash or become unresponsive. But students must not panic. They can visit alternative website to check their HS or Class 12 results while the glitch in the official website is being fixed.

Alternative websites:

1. ahsec.nic.in

Steps to check AHSEC Class 12 result 2019:

Step 1- Go to the website: ahsec.nic.in

Step 2- Click on the result link for Higher secondary result 2019

Step 3- Log-in by entering your credentials like roll no as per your admit card and hit Submit.

Step 4-Download your result and take a print out of it.

2. examresults.net

Steps to check AHSEC Class 12 result 2019

Step 1- Visit the website : examresults.net

Step 2-Select the state board, in this case Assam

Step 3-Look for the link that says ‘HS results 2019’ and click on it

Step 4- Fill in your roll no. and other credentials and ‘Submit’

Step 5- Check your result, download and take a print out of it for future use.

3. indiaresults.com or

Steps to check AHSEC Class 12 result 2019:

Step 1- Visit the indiaresults.com website

Step 2-Select the state board, in this case Assam

Step 3-Look for the link that says ‘HS Results 2019’ and click on it

Step 4- Fill in your roll no. and other credentials as per your admit card and click on ‘Go’ to log-in

Step 5- Check your result, download and take a print out of it for future use.

In case the websites are slow, students can also avail the SMS service:

Type - ASSAM12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263 to receive your Class 12 scores.

Apart from that, students can also check their scores through a result app suggested by AHSEC named Upolobdha. Candidates can download Upolobdha from Google Play Store and enter their mobile number to register. Registered candidates can then tap on the Assam Board HS Result 2019 link and enter their roll number to view the result.

This year, AHSEC conducted the HS or Class 12 exam from 12 Feb 2019 to 14 March 2019

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) established on 1 June, 1984, regulates, supervises and develops the system of Higher Secondary Education in the state of Assam. The Board is also responsible for conducting the annual Higher Secondary Examination for all the three streams i.e. Arts, Commerce, and Science.

