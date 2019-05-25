Assam Board Exam 12th HSSLC Result 2019 Declared: 75.14% clear AHSEC Class 12 from Arts, 87.59% students pass in Commerce stream

Assam Board Exam 12th HSSLC Result 2019 Declared| Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has released the Class 12 or Higher Secondary (HS) results today. AHSEC has announced the HS results on its official websites-resultsassam.nic.in and ahsec.nic.in. The board has released the HS final examination results of all three streams i.e, Arts, Science and Commerce today.

This year, Out of 1,78,998 candidates who appeared for the Arts examination, 75.14 percent have passed it. The pass percentage for Commerce stream stood at 87.59 percent.

AHSEC conducted HS examination from 12 Feb 2019 to 14 March 2019. This year over 2.4 lakh students appeared for AHSEC Class 12 exams.

Steps to check AHSEC Class 12 results 2019:

Step 1- Visit the official results website of AHSEC: resultsassam.nic.in or ahsec.nic.in

Step 2- On the homepage click on the HSSLC Result 2019 link.

Step 3- Fill your AHSEC Class 12 examination roll number and other details and hit ‘Submit’

Step 4- Once your result appears, download and take a printout of it for future use.

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) established on 1 June, 1984, regulates, supervises and develops the system of Higher Secondary Education in the state of Assam. The Board is also responsible for conducting the annual Higher Secondary Examination for all the three streams i.e. Arts, Commerce, and Science.

In case the official website is slow, candidates can also check their Class 12 scores at examresults.net or indiaresults.com.

If students fail to access their Class 12 scores via websites, they can avail SMS service. Type - ASSAM12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

In 2018, the pass percentage for Class 12 Commerce stood at 84.64 percent while for Science it was 85.74 percent. The overall pass percentage for Arts was 74.68 percent.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.