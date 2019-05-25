Assam Board Exam 12th HSSLC Result 2019 Date: Assam Board to declare Class 12 board exam results today; check ahsec.nic.in for details

Assam Board Exam 12th HSSLC Result 2019 Date| Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is expected to release the Class 12 or Higher Secondary (HS) results today. AHSEC will announce the HS results on its official websites — resultsassam.nic.in and ahsec.nic.in. The board is likely to announce the results for all three streams Science, Commerce, Arts on the same day.

This year, over 2.4 lakh students will be awaiting their AHSEC Class 12 results.

Below is the step-by-step process for students to check their AHSEC Class 12 results on the official website of the Assam Board.

Steps to check AHSEC Class 12 results 2019:

Step 1- Visit the official results website of AHSEC: resultsassam.nic.in or ahsec.nic.in

Step 2- On the homepage click on the HSSLC Result 2019 link.

Step 3- Fill your AHSEC Class 12 examination roll number and other details and hit ‘Submit’

Step 4- Once your result appears, download and take a printout of it for future use.

AHSEC conducted HS examination from 12 Feb 2019 to 14 March 2019. Students can also check their scores through a result app suggested by AHSEC named Upolobdha. Candidates can download Upolobdha from Google Play Store and enter their mobile number to register. Registered candidates can then tap on the Assam Board HS Result 2019 link and enter their roll number to view the result.

In 2018, AHSEC had declared the result for Higher Secondary Examination for all three streams on 31 May.

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) established on 1 June, 1984, regulates, supervises and develops the system of Higher Secondary Education in the state of Assam. The Board is also responsible for conducting the annual Higher Secondary Examination for all the three streams i.e. Arts, Commerce, and Science.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​

