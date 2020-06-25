Assam Board Class 12 Result 2020 Declared: Steps to check your HS Final Year Exam Result on official website resultsassam.nic.in

Assam Board Class 12 Result 2020 Declared | The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) which had conducted the examination for Class 12 from 12 February to 14 March earlier this year, released the HS Final Year Examination Results 2020 on resultsassam.nic.in today at 9 am.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit official website resultsassam.nic.in or alternative websites examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

More than 2.3 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 board exams this year in Assam. Out of which, around 1.75 lakh took exams in the Arts stream, 40,500 in Science, and 18,000 in Commerce.

In 2019, out of 1,78,998 candidates who appeared for the Arts examination, 75.14 percent had passed the exam. The pass percentage for Commerce stream was 87.59 percent.

Here’s how to check AHSEC Class 12 board result 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website resultsassam.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for the Class 12 result.

Step 3: Click on the link, which reads, "HS Final Year Examination Results 2020". It will open on a new webpage with a link that reads HS Final Year Exam Results 2020. Click on it to access the result webpage.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other required credentials required for logging in.

Step 5: A page will open with your name, roll number, and subject code, name and marks obtained.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of your result for future reference.

Result via SMS

In case the websites are slow, students can also avail their result via SMS service. To receive your Class 12 scores on SMS, students should send the message ASSAM12<space>ROLLNUMBER to 56263.

Result via Android app

Apart from that, students can also check their scores through a result app suggested by AHSEC named Upolobdha. Candidates can download the Upolobdha app from Google Play Store and enter their mobile number to register.

Registered candidates can then tap on the Assam Board HS Result 2020 link and enter their roll number to view the result.

About AHSEC

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) established on 1 June, 1984, regulates, supervises and develops the system of Higher Secondary Education in the state of Assam. The Board is also responsible for conducting the annual Higher Secondary Examination for all the three streams i.e. Arts, Commerce, and Science.