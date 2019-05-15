Assam Board board declares 10th exam HSLC result 2019; steps to check Class 10 results on official website sebaonline.org

Assam Board Exam 10th HSLC Result 2019 Declared | The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) announced the Class 10 results or High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and High Madrassa results today (15 May) around 9 am. Students can check their result on the board’s official website sebaonline.org.

This year, SEBA conducted the HSLC or Class 10 exam from 14 February,2019 to 2 March.

Follow LIVE updates on the Assam Class 10 results here

Below is the step-by-step procedure on how students can check their Assam board HSLC result on the official website of SEBA.

Steps to check Assam Board Class 10 results 2019:

Step 1- Visit the official website of SEBA: sebaonline.org

Step 2- On the homepage, click on the Class 10 result 2019 link

Step 3-Fill in the required details as per your admit card and hit ‘Submit’.

Step 4-Once your result appears, download and take a print out of it for future use.

Students can check results through SMS. BSNL users can SEBA18 <roll number> to 57766. Idea,Jio and Vodafone users can send AS10 < roll number> to 58888111 and Airtel can send AS10 < roll number> to 5207011.

In 2018, the Assam Board declared the Class 10 results on 25 May. That year, the pass percentage for Class 10 was recorded at 56.04 percent.

The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA), was established on 29 January, 1962. SEBA apart from being involved with the development and propagation of secondary level education also conducts Assam HSLC Board Exam every year in the state of Assam.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.