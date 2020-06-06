Assam Board announces Class 10 result at 9 am on 6 June; students can check scores at sebaonline.org

The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has announced the Class 10 result today (6 June). The result was declared on the official website of the SEBA at sebaonline.org.

The Class 10 result will be released at 9 am, reported The Indian Express quoting SEBA Secretary Suranjana Senapati.

The board will issue a press release, informing about websites, app, SMS through which the students can check their result.

According to Hindustan Times, over 3.8 lakh students appeared for the Assam class 10th board exams.

The Indian Express earlier last month reported that evaluation process of Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) was over and the result will be declared in June. By the time Class 10 evaluation process was over, only few papers of class 12 were remaining to be checked.

“The council has completed 80 percent of the evaluation process before lockdown announced. The evaluation process started from 14 March, and re-commenced from 22 April, after state government put evaluation centres under emergency service category,” said controller Pankaj Borthakur.

Last year, students could check their class 12 results on these websites - results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, examresults.net, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, assamonline.in, results.siksha, knowyourresult.com, assamresult.in. So, this year too, results could be available on these portals.

How to check Assam Board Class 10 result:

Candidates need to visit the official website of SEBA - sebaonline.org and click on the link for Class 10 or HSLC result. They need to log in using the required credentials and the results will appear on the screen for them.