ASRB ICAR NET Results declared, visit the official website icar.org.in to check your score in the examination

ASRB ICAR NET Result | The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has announced the results of phase two of the National Eligibility Test (NET). Candidates who sat for this examination can check their scores at the official website, icar.org.in.

Candidates who have qualified for the first phase of the ICAR NET examination, which was held in April, 2018, sat for the second phase of the ASRB NET which was conducted between 27 December and 29 December, 2018.

Here is how you can check your result:

1. Visit the official ICAR website, icar.org.in.

2. On the homepage itself, you will find a notification titled "Result Notice - ICAR-NET (II)-2018 Examination".

3. Beneath it, there are two links. The second link reads, "Result Sheet of Candidates - ICAR-NET (II)-2018 Examination".

4. Click on it. You will be directed to a new page.

5. The page will have slots to enter your examination roll number and your date of birth.

6. Then, log in to check your scores.

7. In case you have forgotten your exam roll number, you can click on the "forgot roll number" link and enter details like your registration number, email address, mobile number and date of birth, to retrieve it.

If a candidate faces any difficulty in accessing his or her results, the official website has requested candidates to send an email to ce@asrb.org.in. Candidates can also call the numbers 011-25842172 or 011-25841928 between 9.30 am and 5 pm between Monday and Friday.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research functions under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. The ICAR NET is a qualifying exam for determining the eligibility of a candidate to the posts of lecturer or assistant professor at state agricultural universities.

