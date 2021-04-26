The decision has been taken as the candidates were facing problems due to COVID-19

The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) has now extended the last date to fill the application form for the National Eligibility Test (NET), Agricultural Research Service (ARS) (Preliminary), and Senior Technical Officer (STO) 2021 from 25 April to 10 May up to 5 pm. The decision has been taken as the candidates were facing problems due to COVID-19 . Those who wish to apply can visit the official website to check the details.

The exams are scheduled to be held from 21 to 27 June. The mains examination for ARS 2021 will be held on 19 September.

Aspirants can follow these steps to apply:

Visit http://asrb.org.in/ On the homepage, click on the ‘NET, ARS, and STO Examination 2021’ Now, click on the ‘Online Registration’ link Enter the required details and register yourself Now, log in using the registration number and Date of Birth Upload scanned coloured photograph and signature Pay the fee through online mode Submit your application and take a print out for future reference

Here’s the direct link to register and apply.

No modifications will be allowed once the application has been submitted. Hence, it is advised to fill the form with utmost care.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) will be held at 32 Centres across India. Those who will qualify for the ARS Mains Examination or the STO Online CBT, will have to submit self-attested copies of documents and certificates before the cut-off dates. These dates will be announced at the time of the result. If any candidate is not able to provide documents, h/she will not be allowed to appear in the Viva exam or the interview. A separate link will be provided to upload the documents.