Asiya Andrabi sedition case: NIA summons Srinagar reporter for questioning to Delhi on 15 July

India FP Staff Jul 13, 2018 23:58:28 IST

The National Investigating Agency has on Friday summoned Auqib Javeed, a Srinagar-based reporter, to Delhi for questioning in a sedition case filed against Dukhtaraan-e-Millat chief Asiya Andrabi and two others.

The agency has asked him to remain the present at its headquarters in Delhi on 15 July. Javeed is an accredited journalist and works with the Kashmir Observer.

File image of Kashmiri separatist leader Asiya Andrabi. Reuters

The NIA, on directions of the Union Home Ministry, registered a case against Andrabi as well as her organisation, which is banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, in April this year.

According to the FIR, the "central government has received information that one Aasiya Andrabi and her associates namely Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen are actively running a terrorist organization named as 'Dukhtaran-E-Millat' (DEM) which is proscribed under the First Schedule to the UAPA".

"They are using various media platforms to spread insurrectionary imputations and hateful speeches that endanger the integrity, security and sovereignty of India. DEM through Aasiya Andrabi openly advocates secession of Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India and has also called for jihad and use of violence against India," the FIR alleged.

The agency also said in the FIR that Andrabi and her associates had spoken, written and also published "visible representations that bring into hatred and contempt apart from exciting disaffection towards the Government of India".

The organisation, it added, is promoting enmity, hatred and ill-will between different communities on the grounds of religion and is doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony.

Andrabi has solicited help from proscribed terrorist organisations and along with her associates has entered into a criminal conspiracy to wage war against the Government of India, the FIR alleged.

She was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Anantnag in April this year for allegedly planning to organise a large-scale demonstration and stone-pelting in the area. She was not released despite being granted bail by the court and was arrested in a different case.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Jul 13, 2018 23:58 PM

