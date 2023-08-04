ASI team begins work on scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex in UP's Varanasi

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) began working on a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi premises in Varanasi on Friday to determine whether the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

The ASI team arrived at the mosque complex early morning and started the survey at around 7 am, ASI sources said.

#WATCH | Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: A team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) arrives at the Gyanvapi mosque complex to conduct a scientific survey of the complex pic.twitter.com/gvkyH4f62L — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 4, 2023

Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, advocate representing the Hindu side on the Gyanvapi case, informed that representatives of the Hindu petitioners will also be participating in the survey.

#WATCH | Varanasi, UP: On ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, Advocate representing the Hindu side on the Gyanvapi case says, “All people (including ASI officials) have reached there. The survey has started. We are also going inside.” pic.twitter.com/vZgDXfldMW — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2023

“All people (including ASI officials) have reached there. The survey has started. We are also going inside,” he said.

Meanwhile, security around the mosque premises has been strengthened.

#WATCH | Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: Security strengthened around the Gyanvapi premises as ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) will conduct a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex today Allahabad High Court yesterday allowed ASI to conduct the survey pic.twitter.com/lzNBfLDybD — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 4, 2023

The members of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee have boycotted the survey. The representatives of the committee who were to accompany the ASI team for the survey abstained from doing so.

The survey began after the Allahabad High Court on Thursday upheld a Varanasi district court order and ruled that the proposed step is “necessary in the interest of justice” and will benefit both sides.

The order came after the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee, representing the Muslim side to the legal dispute, moved the Supreme Court against the Varansi district court order.

The mosque stands next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

