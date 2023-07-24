ASI survey at Gyanvapi mosque complex begins amid heavy police deployment

Amid heavy police deployment, a team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Monday began a scientific survey to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple is built upon a temple .

The mosque management committee, meanwhile, has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the Varanasi district court’s order allowing the inspection.

The survey also coincides with the Supreme Court hearing today on a petition filed by the mosque management committee challenging the Allahabad High Court’s decision, which upheld the right of five Hindu women to worship inside the Gyanvapi mosque.

Early morning today, a police team was seen entering the mosque complex.

The survey – which began at 7 am – will extend to all areas except the sealed “wuzukhana” where a structure that Hindu litigants claimed to be a ‘Shivling’ – a relic of Lord Shiva – was found during an earlier survey in 2022.

The mosque’s ‘wazukhana’ will not be part of the survey, following an earlier Supreme Court order protecting that spot in the complex.

District judge A K Vishvesh had on Friday directed the ASI to conduct a detailed scientific survey – including excavations, wherever necessary.

The judge directed the ASI to submit a report to the court by 4 August, along with videos and photographs of survey proceedings.

Sohan Lal Arya, petitioner in the case, said that this a very glorious moment for us for the Hindu community and crores of Hindus.

Earlier speaking to reporters, Sudhir Tripathi, advocate representing Hindu side, said that the survey is a good thing as it will disclose the facts about the site.

“Today the Gyanvapi survey will be conducted, it is a good thing for us…the survey will begin at 7 am, can’t say how long it will go on…,” said Tripathi.

