Ashutosh resigns from Aam Aadmi Party: Arvind Kejriwal says 'not in this life'; BJP says ex-journo has got freedom at last

Journalist-turned-politician Ashutosh resigned on Wednesday from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), citing "very very personal" reasons. Ashutosh, who had been with the party since its inception, had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Chandni Chowk but lost to BJP's Harsh Vardhan.

Announcing his decision on Twitter, he said, "Every journey has an end. My association with AAP which was beautiful/revolutionary has also an end. I have resigned from the party/requested PAC to accept the same."

He said it was "purely for a very, very personal reason", and thanked the party and his supporters.

Not long after the announcement, journalists and political leaders reacted by questioning AAP over the spate of resignations from its senior party members, and also with quips about Ashutosh's signature style of expressing his thoughts on the platform.

Here are a few of the reactions:

APP chief Arvind Kejriwal reacted to the announcement saying that it would not be possible for the party to accept Ashutosh's resignation.

How can we ever accept ur resignation? ना, इस जनम में तो नहीं। https://t.co/r7Y3tTcIOZ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 15, 2018

Sushil Gupta, AAP MP from Rajya Sabha, told Firstpost, "I have high regards and respect for Ashutoshji. His contribution to the Delhi Assembly election victory and in strengthening the party nationwide is unmatchable. I appeal to him to rethink his decision and come back to the party."

Dilip Pandey, who was co-convenor of the Delhi unit along with Ashutosh in 2015, told Firstpost that he was unaware of Ashutosh's resignation. He said that many AAP members who were at flag hoisting ceremonies in the capital only learnt of the resignation through Twitter. He also said that there was seemingly no official communication within the party regarding Ashutosh's resignation.

Sanjay said that Ashutosh is a good friend of his and his decision to leave the party is a heart-breaking moment for him. He said that the party will try to persuade him to take his resignation back.

हम सब मिलकर @ashutosh83B जी से अनुरोध करेंगे की वो अपना फ़ैसला वापस लें। — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) August 15, 2018

Former AAP member Kumar Vishwas hit out at the party's leadership for letting go of another "honest and committed member".

हर प्रतिभासम्पन्न साथी की षड्यंत्रपूर्वक निर्मम राजनैतिक हत्या के बाद एक आत्ममुग्ध असुरक्षित बौने और उसके सत्ता-पालित, 2G धन लाभित चिंटुओं को एक और “आत्मसमर्पित-क़ुरबानी” मुबारक हो ! इतिहास शिशुपाल की गालियाँ गिन रहा है 🙏 आज़ादी मुबारक — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) August 15, 2018

Gopal Rai, Minister of Employment, Development, Labour, General Administration and Irrigation in Delhi, termed Ashutosh's decision to leave AAP as "tragic".

आशुतोष का फैसला दुःखद । मिलकर करेंगे बात। — Gopal Rai (@AapKaGopalRai) August 15, 2018

Swaraj India (Delhi president) and former AAP member Anupam told Firstpost, "It seems to be an Independence day for Ashutosh as he chose today to quit AAP. As long as AAP was considered as an alternative in national politics, the internal changes within the party mattered. But now AAP stands to be just another party. Who quits and who doesn't is irrelevant." BJP member Khemchand Sharma, who is also the ex-convenor of BJP's Samvadcell in Delhi, tweeted that "finally, Ashutosh can claim to be free from Arvind Kejriwal's political reach".

On the occasion of #IndependencedayIndia a sr #AAP leader Ashutosh Ji also got independence from a political slavery of @ArvindKejriwal ji. Happy #IndependenceDay@ashutosh83B ji. Hope, Now you will start sharing constructive and positive thoughts. pic.twitter.com/xYF52ap26A — khemchand sharma (@SharmaKhemchand)

Activist and author Anurag Saxena, who is also the founder of the 'India Pride Project', pointed to past resignations by AAP leaders. He mentioned "founders" like Anna Hazare, Prashant Bhushan and Yogendra Yadav who were prominent members of the party before their exit.

How come founders/leaders are not able to stay with #AAP/Kejriwal? Anna Hazare, @pbhushan1, @_YogendraYadav, @DrKumarVishwas and now #Ashutosh? pic.twitter.com/6KCSQ5TjR8

— Anuraag Saxena (@anuraag_saxena) August 15, 2018 With inputs from PTI