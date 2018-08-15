Ashutosh quits Aam Aadmi Party citing 'personal reasons'; party's PAC yet to accept resignation

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Ashutosh announced his resignation from the party on Wednesday, citing "personal reasons". He announced his decision to quit in a tweet on Wednesday morning.

Every journey has an end. My association with AAP which was beautiful/revolutionary has also an end.I have resigned from the PARTY/requested PAC to accept the same. It is purely from a very very personal reason.Thanks to party/all of them who supported me Throughout.Thanks. — ashutosh (@ashutosh83B) August 15, 2018

However, according to CNN-News18, the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of AAP has not yet accepted his resignation. It is also being speculated that the hidden cause behind his move can be a rift in the party leadership over Rajya Sabha nominations put forth by party chief Arvind Kejriwal earlier in 2018.

Kejriwal had nominated the names Sushil Gupta, Narayan Das Gupta and Sanjay Singh for the party's Rajya Sabha seats, which might have upset other senior leaders including Ashutosh, CNN-News18 reported.

The 53-year-old former journalist, who had joined the party in 2014, has requested the media to respect his privacy and not seek his comments, in another tweet.

To media friends. Please respect my privacy. I won’t be giving any bite of any kind. Please cooperate. — ashutosh (@ashutosh83B) August 15, 2018

Ashutosh last contested Lok Sabha elections from Delhi's Chandni Chowk constituency, but lost to BJP's Dr Harsh Vardhan. Before Ashutosh, founder member Kumar Vishwas had also quit the party in January 2018, saying he was being "punished for speaking the truth".