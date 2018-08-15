You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Ashutosh quits Aam Aadmi Party citing 'personal reasons'; party's PAC yet to accept resignation

India FP Staff Aug 15, 2018 11:23:50 IST

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Ashutosh announced his resignation from the party on Wednesday, citing "personal reasons". He announced his decision to quit in a tweet on Wednesday morning.

However, according to CNN-News18, the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of AAP has not yet accepted his resignation. It is also being speculated that the hidden cause behind his move can be a rift in the party leadership over Rajya Sabha nominations put forth by party chief Arvind Kejriwal earlier in 2018.

Kejriwal had nominated the names Sushil Gupta, Narayan Das Gupta and Sanjay Singh for the party's Rajya Sabha seats, which might have upset other senior leaders including Ashutosh, CNN-News18 reported.

The 53-year-old former journalist, who had joined the party in 2014, has requested the media to respect his privacy and not seek his comments, in another tweet.

Ashutosh last contested Lok Sabha elections from Delhi's Chandni Chowk constituency, but lost to BJP's Dr Harsh Vardhan. Before Ashutosh, founder member Kumar Vishwas had also quit the party in January 2018, saying he was being "punished for speaking the truth".


Updated Date: Aug 15, 2018 11:23 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






A great idea, doesn’t always sound great



Top Stories




Cricket Scores