Ashok Vihar building collapses in Delhi: NDMC says structure wasn't declared 'dangerous'

New Delhi: The NDMC Wednesday said the building which collapsed in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar, causing the death of four children and two women, was not declared "dangerous" and had not received any complaint against it.

North Delhi mayor Adesh Gupta, who visited the site of the collapsed building at Sawan Park, ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident, a statement by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) said. He said "strict action" will be taken against the guilty.

"The building was not declared dangerous by the North Delhi civic body. The building department of Keshavpuram zone of NDMC also did not receive any application for the purpose, in the period from September 1, 2017 till date, when the zone was formed," the statement said.

The civic body, however, admitted that the building was about 20-25 years old and its structure was "weak" and in a "deteriorated condition". No new construction activity or construction material was found at the site, a senior NDMC official said.

The information about the collapse of the five-storeyed building was received around 9.05 am by the NDMC control room. The incident comes three weeks after the 20-year-old structure was inspected by a municipal team.

The building located in Sawan Park was constructed on an area of about 25 square yards. On receiving the information about the incident, man and machinery were immediately dispatched for rescue operation and clearing the debris, the official said.

The rescue operation with the help of Delhi Fire service, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Delhi Police was initiated immediately. As per reports, 12 persons were rescued, he said. NDMC mayor accompanied by elected representatives of the BJP-ruled civic body, Municipal Commissioner Madhup Vyas, Keshavpuram Deputy Commissioner Pushpender Singh and other officials took stock of the rescue operation.

Gupta also visited the Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital and met the injured and their family members.