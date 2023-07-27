Claiming that the PMO has removed his three-minute speech for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s event in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that he had to take to twitter to welcome the Prime Minister and put forward his demands as he wouldn’t be able to do so during the programme.

Meanwhile, responding to Gehlot’s tweet, the PMO tweeted, “In accordance with protocol, you have been duly invited and your speech was also slotted. But, your office said you will not be able to join.”

“During PM’s previous visits as well you have always been invited and you have also graced those programmes with your presence. You are most welcome to join today’s programme. Your name is very much there on the plaque of the development works as well. Unless you have any physical discomfort owing to your recent injury, your presence will be deeply valued,” the PMO added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Thursday during which he will inaugurate a number of key projects, including an international airport near Rajkot city.

In a long tweet in Hindi earlier, Gehlot said, “Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Today you are visiting Rajasthan. Your office PMO has removed my pre-scheduled 3-minute address from the program, so I will not be able to welcome you through speech, so I heartily welcome you to Rajasthan through this tweet.”

माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी,

आज आप राजस्थान पधार रहे हैं। आपके कार्यालय PMO ने मेरा पूर्व निर्धारित 3 मिनट का संबोधन कार्यक्रम से हटा दिया है इसलिए मैं आपका भाषण के माध्यम से स्वागत नहीं कर सकूंगा अतः मैं इस ट्वीट के माध्यम से आपका राजस्थान में तहेदिल से स्वागत करता… — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 27, 2023

Congratulating everyone on behalf of the state government, Gehlot said that the inauguration and foundation laying ceremony of 12 medical colleges taking place today is the result of the partnership between the Rajasthan government and the Centre.

“The project cost of these medical colleges is Rs 3,689 crore, of which Rs 2,213 crore is the share of the Centre and Rs 1,476 crore of the state government,” he wrote.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister said through the tweet he is putting forward the demands he wanted to make through his speech at the program, adding that he hopes that PM Modi completes these demands during his seventh visit to the state in six months.

He listed out the demands as follows:

1. On the demand of the youth of Rajasthan, especially Shekhawati, the permanent recruitment in the army should be continued as before by withdrawing the Agniveer scheme.

2. The state government has waived loans worth Rs 15,000 crore of 21 lakh farmers from all the co-operative banks under it. We have sent a one-time settlement proposal to the central government to waive off the loans of nationalized banks, in which we will give the farmers’ share. This demand should be fulfilled.

3. The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly has passed a resolution for caste census. The Central Government should take a decision on this without any delay.

4. Due to the guidelines of NMC, the medical colleges being opened in our three districts are not getting any financial assistance from the central government. These are being built entirely with state funding. The central government should also give 60% funding to the medical colleges in these three tribal-dominated districts.

5. The Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) should be given the status of a project of national importance.

He requested PM Modi to take a positive stand on these demands and assure the state that they will be fulfilled.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the international airport at Hirasar village near Rajkot city, on Thursday afternoon, which is Gujarat’s first greenfield airport, a release by the state government said.

PM Modi will then address a large gathering at the Race Course ground in Rajkot city. From the venue, the PM will dedicate packages 8 and 9 of the Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation (SAUNI) Yojana.

The recently completed packages 8 and 9 of the SAUNI scheme will provide water to 52,398 acres of irrigable land in 95 villages and potable water to around 98,000 people of the Saurashtra region, said the release.

From the venue, the PM will also inaugurate an over-bridge and a newly-constructed library.

On Friday, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the ‘Semicon India 2023’ exhibition in state capital Gandhinagar, showcasing cutting edge technology related to semiconductors, the release added.

With inputs from agencies