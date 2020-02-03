You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Ashish Shelar apologises for ‘state is nobody’s father’s property’ remark against Uddhav Thackeray government

India Press Trust of India Feb 03, 2020 21:33:42 IST

  • Thackeray, in a video clip released by the Shiv Sena on Sunday, had said he supported the CAA but not the NRC exercise

  • Shelar was speaking on Sunday in Vasai, in neighbouring Thane district

  • With Maharashtra ministers Uday Samant, from the Sena, and Jitendra Awhad, from NCP, lashing out at the inappropriate statement, Shelar apologised

Mumbai: Senior Maharashtra BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Monday apologised for his statement, aimed at the Uddhav Thackeray government, that the state was nobody's "father's property" for someone to oppose implementation of laws passed by Parliament.

Ashish Shelar apologises for ‘state is nobody’s father’s property’ remark against Uddhav Thackeray government

File photo of BJP leader Ashish Shelar. ANI

Thackeray, in a video clip released by the Shiv Sena on Sunday, had said he supported the Citizenship Amendment Act but not the National Register of Citizens exercise.

Shelar was speaking on Sunday in Vasai, in the neighbouring Thane district.

With Maharashtra ministers Uday Samant, from the Sena, and Jitendra Awhad, from NCP, lashing out at the inappropriate statement, Shelar apologised claiming his remark was not against anyone in particular.

"If someone is hurt, I regret it. But is it not unconstitutional to reject the implementation of an Act which has been cleared constitutionally," Shelar said in his apology statement.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 03, 2020 21:33:42 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores