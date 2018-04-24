Asaram rape case verdict tomorrow: Security stepped up around victim's house in Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP): With a special SC/ST court in Jodhpur all set to pronounce its verdict on Wednesday in a 2012 rape case against self-styled godman Asaram, the district administration in Shahjahanpur has stepped up security around the house of the victim.

Asaram is accused of raping a teenage girl from Shahajahanpur, who was studying at the self-styled godman's ashram at Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh.

"The security of the victim's family is continuously being monitored...Two more constables will stand guard outside her house in addition to the five policemen already deployed there and a strict vigil is being maintained on all the visitors using CCTV cameras," Superintendent of Police KB Singh told PTI on Monday.

Vigil was also being kept on Asaram's ashram at Rudrapur, he said.

Earlier this month, Judge Madhu Sudan Sharma of the Jodhpur court heard the final arguments from the prosecution and defence counsel and reserved the order for 25 April.

As per the directions of the Rajasthan High Court, the trial court will deliver its verdict in the case in Jodhpur Central Jail premises.

The victim had alleged that Asaram had called her to his ashram in Manai area near Jodhpur and raped her on the night of 15 August, 2013.

Asaram, in jail since 31 August, 2013, was charged under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

If convicted, he could be jailed for a maximum sentence of 10 years.

A charge sheet against Asaram and four other co-accused namely Shiva, Shilpi, Sharad and Prakash had been filed by the police on 6 November, 2013 under various sections of the POCSO Act, Juvenile Justice Act and IPC.

Trial of the case had begun in the district and session court on 19 March, 2017, which was shifted to the special court for SC/ST Cases on 16 December, 2016. He is also facing a rape case in Gujarat.

Earlier, the apex court had refused to grant bail to Asaram on various grounds in the two sexual assault cases lodged in Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Two Surat-based sisters had lodged separate complaints against Asaram and his son Narayan Sai, accusing them of rape and illegal confinement, among other charges.

In all, Asaram has unsuccessfully moved 12 bail applications, of which six were rejected by a trial court, three by the Rajasthan High Court and three by the Supreme Court.

