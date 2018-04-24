Asaram rape case verdict tomorrow: Security beefed up in Jodhpur; jail to be sealed on day of judgment

Jodhpur: Security has been stepped up and prohibitory orders issued in the city ahead of the trial court verdict in the rape case against self-styled godman Asaram on Wednesday.

As per the directions of the Rajasthan High Court, the trial court will deliver its verdict in the case in Jodhpur Central Jail premises.

Apprehending a threat to law and order from followers of Asaram, the police have imposed prohibitory orders.

"We have made all arrangements for the judgement day. Magistrate along with court staff, Asaram and co-accused along with the defence and prosecution counsels will remain present in the courtroom in jail premises”, DIG, Jail, Vikram Singh said.

Final arguments in the case had been completed by the special court for SC/ST cases on 7 April and the court had kept the order reserved to be pronounced on 25 April.

Asaram was arrested on the complaint filed by a teenage girl from Shahajahanpur of Uttar Pradesh, who was studying at the godman's ashram at Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh.

The victim had alleged that Asaram had called her to his ashram in Manai area near Jodhpur and raped her on the night of 15 August, 2013.

Asaram was arrested from Indore and brought to Jodhpur on 1 September, 2013. He is under judicial custody since 2 September, 2013.

A chargesheet against Asaram and 4 other co-accused namely Shiva, Shilpi, Sharad and Prakash had been filed by the police on 6 November, 2013 under various sections of the POSCO Act, Juvenile Justice Act and IPC.

Trial of the case had begun in the district and session court on 19 March, 2017, which had been shifted to the special court for SC/ST Cases on 16 December, 2016.

“We have imposed Section 144 of CrPC in the city from 21 April and would remain effective till 30 April. Besides this, we have been keeping a sharp eye on ashrams of Asaram in the city and checking all hotels and guest houses as well as the bus and railway station,” DCP (East) Aman Deep Singh said.

“We will also seal the jail on the day of judgment and would not allow anyone to get close to jail premises”, Singh said.

Asaram has unsuccessfuly moved 12 bail applications, of which 6 were rejected by trial court, 3 by the Rajasthan High Court and 3 by the Supreme Court.