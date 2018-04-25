You are here:
Asaram convicted in rape case: Survivor's father hails 'justice'; Congress calls out Narendra Modi for past meetings with godman

India FP Staff Apr 25, 2018 14:27:26 IST

Asaram Bapu, the self-styled godman, was on Wednesday convicted of raping a minor girl in 2013 by the Jodhpur Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe Court. Two of aides were also pronounced guilty in a judgement which was read out inside the Jodhpur Central Jail where Asaram is currently locked.

File image of Asaram Bapu. PTI

Asaram, 77, was booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for raping the minor girl in Jodhpur's Manai village. While the quantum of punishment for him is still awaited and expected to be announced on Wednesday itself, reactions on his conviction have started to pour in.

The survivor's lawyer has termed the verdict as a "great day for justice" while her father said, "Asaram is convicted, we have got justice. I want to thank everyone who supported us in this fight. Now, I hope he will get strict punishment. I also hope the witnesses who were murdered or kidnapped get justice."

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot told ANI, "The time has come when people should be able to differentiate between the actual saints and the frauds, as this creates a bad image of the country in the international arena."

However, Congress has chosen Asaram's conviction to sharpen its attack on Narendra Modi by circulating a video of Modi's association with him. In a video clip posted on Congress' official Twitter handle shows Modi seeking Asaram's blessings.

But actor Farhan Akhtar has spoken against Congress' act and requested people to give the prime minister the benefit of doubt for not knowing of Asaram's sins earlier. 


