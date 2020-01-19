Asaduddin Owaisi takes aim at Mohan Bhagwat over two-child policy remarks, says real problem employment and not population

Hyderabad: Slamming RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over his reported statement proposing a law making two-child norm mandatory in the country, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has alleged that the NDA government failed to even address the employment problem in the last five years.

Addressing a rally in Nizamabad district, on Saturday, in the run-up to the municipal polls in Telangana, the Hyderabad MP said, "RSS Mohan Bhagwat says to make two children policy.

They (BJP government) failed to provide employment to anyone in the last five-and-half-years. Now RSS people are talking of making two-child policy."

Noting that 60 percent of the country's population was aged below 40, he alleged that RSS and the Narendra Modi government at the Centre were not able to provide jobs to youths. "In 2018, 36 unemployed youth committed suicide every day. Shame on you... And you talk of (law for) two children. You failed to prevent 36 children from committing suicide. I have more than two children while many BJP leaders do. But you did not provide employment," Owaisi said.

Recalling that Modi 'Saheb' had once talked about providing two crore jobs annually, the AIMIM leader said, "When I speak on not providing jobs, they say Owaisi gives an inflammatory speech." "You are running the government, not me and hence I will ask the question and you answer... RSS asks to control the population of Muslims. They will not talk of providing employment and when I question they speak of two children policy," he added.

