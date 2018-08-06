You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Asaduddin Owaisi says those who would humiliate Muslims would be forced to grow beard and convert to Islam

India FP Staff Aug 06, 2018 13:05:22 IST

Reacting to a Muslim man being allegedly forced to shave his beard following an altercation in Gurugram, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that even if a Muslim's throat was slit, the person will continue to be a Muslim. Owaisi also issued a warning saying that those who try to humiliate Muslims would be forced to convert to Islam and grow long beards.

On Thursday, three men had allegedly shaved off a Muslim youth, Jafruddin Hamid's beard in Sector 29 Gurugram following a verbal fight with him. According to media reports, the youth was dragged to a nearby salon where his beard was shaved off. The victim then registered an FIR in DLF Sec-29 police station after which an investigation was initiated and the accused were arrested.

Owaisi had earlier raked up a controversy he tried to pick-out a communal angle in the killing of Indian soldiers. “Out of the seven killed in Jammu, five were Kashmiri Muslims. However, nobody is saying anything now. This should be a lesson to those questioning the loyalties of Muslims and call them Pakistanis. We are laying down our lives for you,” he had said. However, the Indian Army had hit-back at him saying that it is above religion and does not communalise martyrs.

Owaisi had even criticised the Congress party for not opposing Rahul Gandhi's act of hugging Narendra Modi in the Parliament. "No-Confidence Motion was moved against Modi and they hug the same person against whom they moved the motion. If I had gone and shook hands with Modi, fatwa would have got issued against me. But when he (Rahul Gandhi) hugged Modi, Congressmen didn't utter a word," Owaisi had said.


Updated Date: Aug 06, 2018 13:05 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores