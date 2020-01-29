Asaduddin Owaisi challenges Anurag Thakur over his 'shoot down traitors' slogan, tells he is ready to be killed

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Slamming Union Minister Anurag Thakur for his controversial "shoot the traitors" slogan at a public rally in Delhi, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday challenged the BJP MP, asking him to specify the place where he would want to shoot him.

"I challenge you Anurag Thakur, to specify a place in India where you will shoot me and I am ready to come there. Your statements will not create fear in my heart because our mothers and sisters have come out in large numbers on the roads. They have decided to save the country," Owaisi said.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi said in a report to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday that Thakur raised the incendiary slogan "Desh ke gaddaro ko, goli maaro saalo ko" several times while addressing a public meeting in Delhi's Rithala area on 27 January.

The EC has issued a show-cause notice to the Union Minister for his speech. Thakur has been given time till 12 noon on 30 January to reply to the notice.

The commission stated prima facie that Thakur's remarks had the "potential of disturbing communal harmony" and that the BJP MP had violated the election code and electoral law.

Thakur, the Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs' 'inflammatory' slogan has invited strong reactions from the Opposition.

Voting for the Delhi Assembly is scheduled to take place on 8 February and the counting will begin on 11 February.

