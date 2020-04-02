As world shuts down over coronavirus, nature reboots; wild animals frequent deserted streets as humans forced to remain indoors

With humans under lockdown to fight the coronavirus, it seems like Nature is course-correcting in the meantime, recovering from the havoc caused by mankind's greed.

For beginners, wild animals and birds are now being spotted frequently in what were dense urban junctions during normal times. Various posts on social media show how animals have taken over the empty streets in some parts of the world.

Actor Juhi Chawla recently took to Twitter to share pictures of peacocks spotted at Khareghat Colony in Mumbai.

Khareghat Colony , Babulnath ... 🍀🍀🍀💕💕💕 pic.twitter.com/GKkOXAXvOO — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) April 1, 2020

The peacocks had arrived there from the nearby Doongerwadi forest in search of food and water, Mumbai Mirror reported, quoting officials at the Plants and Animals Welfare Society.

Similarly, a video of a civet cat, which is an endangered species, wandering on the deserted streets of Kozhikode, Kerala, was also doing the rounds on the internet a few days ago.

Spotted Malabar civet... A critically endangered mammal not seen until 1990 resurfaces for the first time in India during lockdown. pic.twitter.com/JX18O9r4zn — Nature & Animals 🌴 (@AnimalsWorId) March 27, 2020

Sharing the video, a Twitter page with the name Nature&Animals wrote, “Spotted Malabar civet... A critically endangered mammal not seen until 1990 resurfaces for the first time in India during lockdown.”

A puma ventured into a street of Chilean capital Santiago, which is under curfew. A video of the puma running on the street was shared by a user on Twitter.

Realizan operativo para capturar #puma suelto que se avistó en las calles de Providencia y Ñuñoa.

Revisa la nota completa https://t.co/vn3RdAbgeF pic.twitter.com/m2mxOhsDOY — La Tercera Video (@LaTerceraTV) March 24, 2020

Closer home, Noida saw a Nilgai walking the streets near the Great India Place mall during the ongoing 21-day lockdown.

A herd of spotted deer too was seen on the road towards Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, Southeast India, with IFS officer bSusanta Nanda posting about the same.

Nature rebooting itself 💚

A herd of Spotted deer on the road to Tirupati. pic.twitter.com/eJrCTzjRzp — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 28, 2020

Twitter users also shared images of Olive Ridley turtles arriving to nest on Odisha beaches with the lockdown providing the perfect conditions for them.

Thousands of olive ridley turtles nesting on the beaches of Odisha.

Their normal predators (humans) are in quarantine.

This season, their numbers will explode in the oceans.

There is a silver lining in this dark cloud after all. pic.twitter.com/l0DMLbGp4l — Dr. Ashley Jacob (@DrAshJac) March 26, 2020

