As part of ‘Eat Right India’ campaign, FSSAI has trained over 1.7 lakh supervisors to ensure food safety, says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi: As part of 'Eat Right India' campaign, the central food regulator - Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has trained over 1.7 lakh food safety supervisors who will spread awareness and sensitise people and food vendors on food safety.

Launching the campaign on Thursday, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan emphasised upon the need for a "public movement" to spread awareness. "Our country is in need of a 'Jan Andolan' on preventive and promotive health for all in the backdrop of the increasing burden of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and heart diseases. The Eat Right India movement with the collaboration of FSSAI will play a crucial role in preventive healthcare", said Harsh Vardhan.

"FSSAI has trained about 1.7 lakh food safety supervisors for capacity building under the Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) initiative. They will sensitise people and food vendors on food safety", he said.

He added that we have to reach the target of trans-fat free India by 2022. "Hence, regulations to reduce trans-fats to less than 2 percent in all oils, fats and food products are in place". FSSAI has put in place robust regulatory measures under three major pillars: eat safe, eat healthy and eat sustainably.

"By promoting sustainability, FSSAI has removed the restriction on the use of returnable bottles and is promoting the use of bamboo instead of plastics", he said.

Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, regional director, World Health Organization (WHO), said: "The Eat Right India movement by FSSAI now has been put into action. Mortality from non-communicable diseases is not only witnessed in India, but also across the world. The four main factors to prevent non-communicable diseases are healthy diet, physical exercise, avoidance of tobacco and alcohol". "Therefore, the message of 'eat right' should be promoted everywhere. Let us take the Eat Right India movement forward in mission mode", she said.