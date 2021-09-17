India

As Narendra Modi turns 71, from Ram Nath Kovind to Rahul Gandhi, here's how politicos wished the PM

Huge celebrations have been planned for the occasion, with over 71,000 diyas to be lit at Varanasi’s Bharat Mata temple

FP Trending September 17, 2021 10:56:47 IST
File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his 71st birthday today, public figures from across the political spectrum took to social media to wish him.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind extended his best wishes and greetings to the Prime Minister, wishing for his health and long life.

Tibetan spiritual leader His Holiness the Dalai Lama also greeted the Prime Minister on his birthday, wishing for his continued happy and healthy life.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter, sharing a video of the BJP government under PM Modi, with the message “Birthday greetings from the entire nation to India's Pradhan Sevak PM Shri Narendra Modi”.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also wished the PM on his birthday, praising his patriotism, hard work, confidence, and decision-making capabilities.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sent his birthday greetings and wished that the PM would continue to serve the nation throughout his life.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wished the Prime Minister, saying that the nation was blessed to have a strong and decisive leader in these difficult times.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished PM Modi on his birthday as well.

Delhi MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir announced Delhi’s fourth Jan Rasoi as a small tribute to the Prime Minister.

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman shared a picture of himself with the BJP leader, extending his best wishes and asking for him to remain in “good health and happiness and continue to serve the nation”.

Actor Mohanlal shared a picture of himself with PM Modi and extended his best wishes on the occasion.

Other public figures also took to Twitter to wish the Prime Minister on his birthday.

Huge celebrations have been planned for the occasion, with over 71,000 diyas (earthen lamps) to be lit at Varanasi’s Bharat Mata temple. The BJP will also distribute over 14 crore ration bags with an image of the PM on them.

