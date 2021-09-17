As Narendra Modi turns 71, from Ram Nath Kovind to Rahul Gandhi, here's how politicos wished the PM
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his 71st birthday today, public figures from across the political spectrum took to social media to wish him.
President of India Ram Nath Kovind extended his best wishes and greetings to the Prime Minister, wishing for his health and long life.
भारत के प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं। मेरी शुभेच्छा है कि आप स्वस्थ रहें और दीर्घायु प्राप्त कर ‘अहर्निशं सेवामहे’ की अपनी सर्वविदित भावना के साथ राष्ट्र सेवा का कार्य करते रहें।
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 17, 2021
Tibetan spiritual leader His Holiness the Dalai Lama also greeted the Prime Minister on his birthday, wishing for his continued happy and healthy life.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter, sharing a video of the BJP government under PM Modi, with the message “Birthday greetings from the entire nation to India's Pradhan Sevak PM Shri Narendra Modi”.
Birthday greetings from the entire nation to India's Pradhan Sevak PM Shri @narendramodi!#HappyBdayModiji pic.twitter.com/775hqtBfLr
— BJP (@BJP4India) September 17, 2021
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also wished the PM on his birthday, praising his patriotism, hard work, confidence, and decision-making capabilities.
जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं आदरणीय नरेंद्र भाई। अत्यंतिक राष्ट्र प्रेम, कठोर परिश्रम करने की तैयारी, निर्णय करने की क्षमता और मां भारती को परम वैभव पर पहुंचाने के लिए आपने जो आत्मबल दिखाया वो अभूतपूर्व है। @narendramodi #HappyBdayModiji pic.twitter.com/VKow6ZUII7
— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 17, 2021
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sent his birthday greetings and wished that the PM would continue to serve the nation throughout his life.
'अंत्योदय से आत्मनिर्भर भारत' की दिव्य संकल्पना को साकार कर रहे यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी को जन्मदिन की हृदयतल से बधाई।
प्रभु श्री राम की कृपा से आपको दीर्घायु व उत्तम स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति हो। आजीवन माँ भारती की सेवा का परम सौभाग्य आपको प्राप्त होता रहे। pic.twitter.com/GVmq1N3JjM
— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 16, 2021
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wished the Prime Minister, saying that the nation was blessed to have a strong and decisive leader in these difficult times.
Heartiest Birthday Greetings to our inspiration, a great visionary, most popular, loved leader Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji !
Wishing him a long life & good health !
We all are blessed to have his strong & decisive leadership in these difficult times. #HappyBdayModiji pic.twitter.com/J9yxmBbIYO
— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) September 17, 2021
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished PM Modi on his birthday as well.
Happy birthday, Modi ji.
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2021
Delhi MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir announced Delhi’s fourth Jan Rasoi as a small tribute to the Prime Minister.
He is the leader of 1.3 billion people coz for him nation comes first! As a small tribute to Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji’s selfless service to the nation, I announce East Delhi’s 4th JAN RASOI on his birthday! 🇮🇳 #HappyBdayModiji pic.twitter.com/2DNjfBNMNG
— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 17, 2021
Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman shared a picture of himself with the BJP leader, extending his best wishes and asking for him to remain in “good health and happiness and continue to serve the nation”.
Wishing Honourable PM @narendramodi Ji a very happy birthday. May you be blessed with good health and happiness and continue to serve the nation. #HappyBdayModiji pic.twitter.com/yAMc6rbVr4
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 17, 2021
Actor Mohanlal shared a picture of himself with PM Modi and extended his best wishes on the occasion.
Birthday wishes to our Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. May the Almighty shower you with good health, happiness and success throughout your journey. @PMOIndia #HappyBdayModiji pic.twitter.com/ABdFCMt87q
— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 17, 2021
Other public figures also took to Twitter to wish the Prime Minister on his birthday.
PM Sh @narendramodi’s leadership has brought an action oriented approach to governance, targets with timelines along with transparency in policy making - transforming livelihoods and impacting lives.
A confident and aspirational India, rises.#HappyBdayModiji pic.twitter.com/Pd2oVndxKh
— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) September 17, 2021
Get an immersive look into the life & principles of our visionary & dynamic leader PM @narendramodi Ji on his birthday.
The bold decisions undertaken during his long & illustrious public life have set the course for building a new 🇮🇳#HappyBdayModijihttps://t.co/NEU8x86cxq
— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 17, 2021
Warm birthday greetings to our honourable PM @narendramodi ji. May you be blessed with good health and happiness.
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 17, 2021
Happy 71st Birthday to the most Popular Leader Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji.
My prayers for your healthy and long life.
#HappyBdayModiji #HappyBirthdayModiji pic.twitter.com/08UAD7dkcl
— Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) September 17, 2021
Keep glowing INDIA'S SUN!
Keep glowing generously to the World from Bharat. Pride of Bharat! Keep on making proud the World over.
Hiraben Modi - Damodardas Mulchand Modi, നിങ്ങളെ ലോകത്തോടൊപ്പം ഞാനും വണങ്ങുന്നു!@narendramodi#HappyBdayModiji #HappyBdayNaMo pic.twitter.com/yQPxkLT5JL
— Suresh Gopi (@TheSureshGopi) September 17, 2021
Huge celebrations have been planned for the occasion, with over 71,000 diyas (earthen lamps) to be lit at Varanasi’s Bharat Mata temple. The BJP will also distribute over 14 crore ration bags with an image of the PM on them.
