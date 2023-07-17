As flood situation in Delhi improves, more roads now open to traffic; few curbs still in place

Traffic movement has resumed on Ring Road as the Yamuna water level has receded, however, some restrictions are still in place, an advisory issued on Monday said.

Traffic movement has resumed on Ring Road in both the carriageways between Wazirabad flyover via Majnu Ka Tila to ISBT Kashmere Gate for medium and light Vehicles.

Besides, traffic movement has resumed for medium and light vehicles on carriageway from ISBT Kashmere Gate via Salimgarh bypass up to IP flyover.

In view of water logging just before IP flyover, commuters are advised to take left turn towards Vikas Marg and further take loop or U turn to go towards Sarai kale khan, added the advisory.

“Ring Road Carriageway from Sarai Kale Khan to IP flyover via Geeta colony Underpass towards ISBT is opened for medium and light vehicles via Hanuman Setu. Outer Ring Road from Mukarba to Wazirabad both Carriageways have been opened for light vehicles and buses,” read the advisory.

However, Ring Road from Rajghat to Shanti Van – Monkey Bridge – Yamuna Bazar is still closed.

In view of mud and slippery road conditions, MGM road from Rajghat to Shantivan and from Shantivan to Y point is also closed for traffic.

According to the advisory, Old Iron Bridge Pushta to Shamshan Ghat is closed and ISBT Kashmere Gate also remains off limits.

Further in view of mud and slippery road conditions, the advisory has urged commuters to take proper care while driving on the above mentioned roads and plan their journey accordingly.

Meanwhile, there are no restrictions on vehicle carrying essential commodities/services and relief materials.