As COVID-19 cases surge, weekend lockdown in Maharashtra's Amaravati, 10-day restrictions in Yavatmal
In Amravati, the lockdown will be imposed from 8 pm on Saturday to 7 am on Monday while in Yavatmal, schools, colleges and coaching classes will remain shut till 28 February
Amid a rise in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, administrations of Amaravati and Yavatmal districts announced lockdowns of different durations. While Amravati district collector Shailesh Naval announced a weekend lockdown, his Yavatmal counterpart MD Singh announced a 10-day lockdown.
In Amravati, the lockdown will be imposed from 8 pm on Saturday to 7 am on Monday, a period during which markets and other establishments will remain shut. However, essential services will remain unaffected.
"In view of a spurt in COVID-19 cases, I have decided to impose a weekend lockdown in the district. To avoid any stricter lockdown in the future, I appeal to people to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour," Naval said.
Naval said on weekdays, all establishments, including hotels and restaurants, would stay open only till 8 pm (from earlier 10 pm).
He said during the weekend lockdown all markets and other establishments will remain shut. "Swimming pools and indoor games, too, will remain closed, while only five people will be allowed at religious ceremonies," he said.
Amravati reported 230 cases on Wednesday, a sharp rise from 82 infections registered on Tuesday.
Yavatmal
Concerned by a growing number of coronavirus cases, the administration in eastern Maharashtra's Yavatmal district ordered a ten-day lockdown from Thursday night.
The district collector said the number of COVID-19 cases in the district was increasing since 1 February, and the district had 606 active cases as of Wednesday. Almost 80 to 90 percent of new cases were being reported from Yavatmal, Pandharkawda and Pusad cities, he said.
"We have decided to conduct around 500 tests per day in Yavatmal, Pandharkawda and Pusad municipal corporations. Today we are ordering lockdown in Yavatmal district till 28 February," PTI quoted Singh as saying.
Schools, colleges, coaching classes will remain closed and no religious functions will be allowed during this period, while only 50 persons will be allowed at weddings, he added.
Of late, Maharashtra has been witnessing a steady rise in COVID-19 cases. The state reported 4,787 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest one-day count in more than two months. A few other districts in the Vidarbha region have also registered a steady rise in COVID-19 cases in the recent weeks.
Official sources had earlier told news agency PTI that the Maharashtra government may impose a stricter lockdown in Yavatmal, Amravati and Akola cities of Vidarbha region in view of the COVID-19 situation there. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his deputy Ajit Pawar discussed the issue on Thursday morning, they said.
With inputs from PTI
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Mutation in spike protein makes coronavirus eight times more infectious, finds NYU study
Researchers noted that the D614G mutation in the coronavirus spike protein likely emerged in early 2020, and is now the most prevalent and dominant form of the virus in many countries around the world
Ranvir Shorey in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus; actor says he has mild symptoms
Ranvir Shorey's diagnosis comes after Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar warned that the Maharashtra government could think of imposing a "second lockdown" in light of the rise in coronavirus cases in the city.
Melbourne to relax third lockdown as no new COVID-19 cases reported in past 24 hours
People will still be required to wear masks and visitors to homes will be limited to five people until 26 February, when the last of the state's 25 active COVID-19 cases will no longer be infectious