As a mark of protest, Uma Bharti throws cow dung at liquor shop at MP’s Orchha; see video

Bharti has been in favour of a revised liquor policy in Madhya Pradesh. She believes that liquor shops can harm the people of the state and the situation can turn similar to that of Punjab. She had even displayed her anger earlier by throwing stones at a liquor outlet in Bhopal.

Bhartiya Janta Party leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, Uma Bharti has yet again hit headlines for protesting against liquor shops in the state. She has been demanding a total prohibition of liquor in the state. This time, the BJP leader has thrown cow dung at a liquor shop in Madhya Pradesh’s Orchha.

The video showing Bharti throwing cow dung at the shop has grabbed several eyes. She can also be heard saying, “I have thrown the cow dung, not pelted stones.” Later, she also came up with an explanation in a Twitter thread. According to the BJP leader, it is intolerable to see liquor shops in the religious town which is renowned for the Ram Raja temple, located 330 km from Bhopal.

Watch the video here:

Madhya Pradesh: Uma Bharti, who is running a liquor ban campaign, protested by throwing cow dung at the liquor shop.#MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/8UYOhOCyqP — prashant sharma (@prashan86388870) June 15, 2022

Bharti also stated that she had come across the shop previously on Ram Navami when it remained open even on the auspicious occasion of Deepotsav. Then, she discussed the issue with State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who assured her that he would look into the matter. She also highlighted the topic during meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP’s National President Jagat Prakash Nadda.

2. ओरछा के प्रमुख प्रवेश द्वार पर ही वही कुख्यात शराब की दुकान दिख गई जिसके विरुद्ध यहां का संपूर्ण समाज है l — Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) June 15, 2022

Bharti had claimed that the shop is situated at a spot which has not been approved. But, Orchha police station in-charge Abhay Singh opposed her statement and confirmed that the shop is located at the sanctioned spot. Bharti had said, "Opening a shop at a religious place is a bigger crime."

Bharti has been in favour of a revised liquor policy in Madhya Pradesh. She believes that liquor shops can harm the people of the state and the situation can turn similar to that of Punjab. She had even displayed her anger earlier by throwing stones at a liquor outlet in Bhopal.