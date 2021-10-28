Aryan Khan Drug Case Live Updates: Kranti Redkar, the wife of Narcotics Control Bureau cop Sameer Wankhede who is the man leading the investigation in the drugs-on-cruise case
Aryan Khan Drug Case Live Updates: Kranti Redkar, the wife of Narcotics Control Bureau cop Sameer Wankhede who is the man leading the investigation in the drugs-on-cruise case involving Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, has written an open letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray seeking justice for her family as allegations of bribery against her husband surface among other claims.
Hrithik Roshan, who had earlier penned an open letter for Aryan Khan, shared a video on his Instagram handle in which a lawyer gave his opinion on the ongoing Aryan Khan’s drug case
The Bombay High Court will continue hearing the bail plea of Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan who has been arrested in a drugs case, on Thursday when the NCB will present its arguments. Justice N W Sambre began hearing the bail application on Tuesday.
On Wednesday Aryan Khan's counsel Mukul Rohatgi, co-accused Arbaaz Merchant's lawyer Amit Desai and advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh who appeared for Munmun Dhamecha completed their arguments.
After the hearing which went on for over two hours, Justice Sambre said he would hear Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, who is representing the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), on Thursday.
"Tomorrow we will try to finish it," the judge said.
Aryan Khan (23), Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested along with others on October 3 following a raid by the NCB on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and alleged seizure of drugs.
They approached the HC last week after a special court for NDPS Act cases rejected their bail pleas.