Aryan Khan Drug Case Live Updates: Mumbai Police probes Sameer Wankhede; NCB officer's sister files complaint agaij 's wife seeks time to meet Uddhav Thackeray

Aryan Khan Drug Case Live Updates: Kranti Redkar, the wife of Narcotics Control Bureau cop Sameer Wankhede who is the man leading the investigation in the drugs-on-cruise case

FP Staff October 28, 2021 12:20:26 IST
Aryan khan bail plea hearing today in Mumbai cruise drug bust case.

Oct 28, 2021 - 12:49 (IST)

Sameer Wankhede's sister files police complaint against Maha minister Nawab Malik

Yasmeen Wankhede, the sister of Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, has filed a police complaint here seeking registration of an FIR against Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik for allegedly defaming her, an official said on Thursday.  Sameer Wankhede is in the eye of a political storm following allegations of extortion in the high-profile cruise drugs case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested. The officer is facing the departmental vigilance probe.

Oct 28, 2021 - 12:30 (IST)

Sameer Wankhede's wife seeks time to meet Uddhavv Thackeray

Marathi actress Kranti Redkar, the wife of Narcotics Control Bureau cop Sameer Wankhede who is the man leading investigation in the drugs-on-cruise case involving Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, has written an open letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray seeking justice for her family as allegations of bribery against her husband surface among other claims.

Oct 28, 2021 - 11:47 (IST)

Pune Police formally arrests Gosavi

On Thursday, Pune Commissioner of Police Amitabh Gupta said they have arrested Gosavi in connection with the 2018 cheating case registered against him. Gosavi was arrested from a lodge in Katraj area here by the Pune police at 3 am, and he will produced in a court following the due procedure, Gupta said in a press conference. 

"There was a case of cheating in Pune city in 2018 in which Gosavi was the main accused," the official said. A charge sheet in the case was filed in 2019, he said. "Though Gosavi had earlier spoken about surrendering, he never did so," Gupta said.

He used to stay in hotels in the name of Sachin Patil, while claiming that he was working with an organisation, the official said. Gosavi was apparently present during the cruise ship raid and was seen at the NCB office when Aryan Khan was taken there. His selfies and videos with Aryan Khan have appeared on social media. He has been called an "independent witness" by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing the drugs case in which nearly 20 people were arrested

The Pune police had earlier arrested Gosavi's assistant Sherbano Kureshi in connection with the cheating case, filed by one Chinmay Deshmukh who had alleged that Gosavi cheated him of Rs 3.09 lakh under the pretext of providing him a job in Malaysia in the hotel industry. Kureshi had received the money in her account.

Oct 28, 2021 - 11:42 (IST)

Aryan Khan Bail Hearing Latest Update

NCB court judge says Aryan's case 'different', explains why two others held from cruise got bail

A special NDPS Act court in Mumbai on Tuesday granted bail to two persons - Manish Rajgaria and Avin Sahu - arrested in Cordelia cruise drugs bust case in which Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, is one of the accused. The role attributed to Rajgaria and Sahu was different from that attributed to Aryan, special judge for cases under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act VV Patil said.

The court order explained that there was no prima-facie material that they (Rajgaria and Sahu) were part of any larger network and their case can be distinguished from that of others against whom there was evidence of conspiracy. Rajgaria and Sahu became the first accused in this high profile case to get bail. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had claimed that the two were among the “guests" on the cruise ship where narcotic drugs were recovered off the Mumbai coast on 2 October.

Oct 28, 2021 - 11:12 (IST)

Aryan Khan Bail Hearing Latest Update

Palghar man says his profile misused to create fake identity in alleged NCB pay-off

Palghar resident has raised a complaint with the police saying his identity, photos and social media profiles were misused to wrongly portray him as the mysterious witness 'Sam D'Souza' in the Mumbai cruise drugs case. Hanik Bafna (35) has clarified that his profile picture and details were misused to create the fake identity.

 

Oct 28, 2021 - 10:16 (IST)

Aryan Khan Bail Hearing Latest Update

Hrithik Roshan backs Aryan Khan once again

Hrithik Roshan, who had earlier penned an open letter for Aryan Khan, shared a video on his Instagram handle in which a lawyer gave his opinion on the ongoing Aryan Khan’s drug case, Hrithik wrote, ‘If these are facts. It is truly sad’. In the video, Supreme Court advocate Dushyant Dave pointed out the fact that Justice Nitim Sambre, who is hearing the case, has previously allowed bail to men who have been found in possession of drugs.

Oct 28, 2021 - 10:03 (IST)

Aryan Khan Bail Hearing Latest Update

NCB witness Kiran Gosavi arrested by Maharashtra cops in 2018 case

The Pune city police have ‘nabbed’ Kiran Gosavi, the self-styled detective cited as an “independent witness” by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs-on-cruise case involving Aryan Khan, in connection with a cheating case lodged in 2018.

Gosavi had gone incommunicado soon after his selfie with Aryan Khan went viral on social media and questions were raised about his conduct during the drugs bust. He was reportedly travelling in Uttar Pradesh and had also expressed his intentions to surrender before UP Police.

However, on Wednesday, he travelled to Pune and had told a news channel that he would be appearing before NCB officers who are conducting an internal inquiry against Sameer Wankhede in Mumbai, following which he planned to surrender to Pune Police. 

The Pune Police, however, has clarified that Gosavi did not surrender but was 'nabbed' by them. 

Oct 28, 2021 - 09:49 (IST)

Aryan Khan Bail Hearing Latest Update

NCB witness Gosavi detained by Pune police in cheating case

Pune police have detained Kiran Gosavi, an independent witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs-on-cruise case, in connection with a 2018 cheating case registered against him here in Maharashtra, officials said on Thursday. 

Gosavi, said to be a "private investigator" whose photos and videos with actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan went viral on social media after the NCB's raid on the cruise ship off Mumbai coast on October 2, had been absconding. 

Recently, another witness in the drugs case, Prabhakar Sail, told media persons that he had overheard Gosavi telling one Sam D'Souza over the phone, after Aryan Khan was brought to the NCB office following the October 2 raid on the cruise ship, about a demand of Rs 25 crore and "to settle at Rs 18 crore as they have to give Rs eight crore to Sameer Wankhede". On Monday, Gosavi had refuted the extortion claims made by Sail, and said he will surrender before Lucknow police.

Oct 28, 2021 - 09:46 (IST)

Aryan Khan Bail Hearing Latest Update

Final word on Aryan Khan's bail expected today

The Bombay High Court, which has been hearing the matter regularly since Tuesday, is expected to finally give a verdict today. Justice NW Sambre, who is hearing the matter, on Wednesday said that he will try to finish the matter by today. 

On Wednesday Aryan Khan's counsel Mukul Rohatgi, co-accused Arbaaz Merchant's lawyer Amit Desai and advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh who appeared for Munmun Dhamecha completed their arguments.

After the hearing which went on for over two hours, Justice Sambre said he would hear Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, who is representing the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), on Thursday.

Oct 28, 2021 - 09:30 (IST)

Aryan Khan Bail Hearing Latest Update

Bombay HC to resume hearing today; Pune Police nabs NCB witness Gosavi

The Bombay High Court will continue hearing the bail plea of Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan who has been arrested in a drugs case, on Thursday when the NCB will present its arguments. Justice NW Sambre began hearing the bail application on Tuesday.

Hrithik Roshan, who had earlier penned an open letter for Aryan Khan, shared a video on his Instagram handle in which a lawyer gave his opinion on the ongoing Aryan Khan’s drug case

"Tomorrow we will try to finish it," the judge said.

Aryan Khan (23), Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested along with others on October 3 following a raid by the NCB on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and alleged seizure of drugs.

They approached the HC last week after a special court for NDPS Act cases rejected their bail pleas.

Updated Date: October 28, 2021 12:49:01 IST

