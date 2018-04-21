Arvind Kejriwal urges DCW chief Swati Maliwal to end 8-day fast, says Centre considering changes in rape laws

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday appealed to Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal to end her fast, after the central government informed the Supreme Court that the law ministry is considering to change the law to award death penalty to those convicted of sexually assaulting children.

However, Maliwal said she will continue her fast until all of her demands were met. Kejriwal visited the DCW chief and appealed her to break her fast which entered the 8th day on Friday.

The chief minister gave her credit for the Centre's move. The apex court was informed that the law ministry is considering to amend the penal law to introduce death penalty in case of sexually abuse of children up to 12 years of age.

The DCW chief has been on hunger strike demanding death penalty for rape of minors and setting up fast-track courts to complete the trial in such cases in six months, besides recruitment of 66,000 police personnel in Delhi police.

"Congratulations @SwatiJaiHind U shud now end the fast. We all shud now work towards effective implementation of these laws and keep working towards rest of the demands (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted.

Addressing a gathering in New Delhi, he said that DCW chief should reconsider her decision not to break her fast.

Referring to the central government's move to consider awarding death to sexual assaulters of kids, the chief minister said, "It is a big step. I request you (Maliwal) to break your fast...your well-wishers are concerned about your health. You should reconsider your decision."

Later, Maliwal expressed satisfaction on submission of the Union government in the Supreme Court that Centre is considering to amend the law to accord death penalty for those convicted of raping children below the age of 12 years.

"Only submitting affidavit in Supreme Court is not enough, (the) Centre must also create enough fast track courts, increase Delhi Police strength by 66,000 and strengthen forensic labs so that trial of crime against women can be completed in 6 months and perpetrator accorded death penalty," she said in a statement.