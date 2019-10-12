You are here:
Arvind Kejriwal says Delhi women to be exempted from odd-even scheme, privately-owned CNG vehicles need to follow rule

India Press Trust of India Oct 12, 2019 14:52:01 IST

  • Unlike previous occasions, privately owned CNG vehicles will this time not be exempted

  • Kejriwal said that the move to exempt women from odd-even road rationing scheme was taken keeping their safety in mind

  • A decision on whether two-wheelers should be exempted from the scheme or not is yet to be taken

New Delhi: Women will be exempted from the odd-even road rationing scheme which is set to return in the national capital for the third time from 4-15 November, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday.

Unlike previous occasions, privately owned CNG vehicles will this time not be exempted, he said.

"Women driving alone, cars having all women as occupants and women accompanied by children aged less than 12 years will be exempted," he said.

"The decision has been taken keeping in mind their safety," Kejriwal added.

A decision on whether two-wheelers should be exempted from the scheme or not is yet to be taken and we are consulting experts, he said.

