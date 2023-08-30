Hours after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) pitched for Arvind Kejriwal as the prime ministerial candidate for the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi on Wednesday officially declared that the Delhi Chief Minister is not in the race for the PM’s post.

To a question on who should be the prime ministerial candidate for the I.N.D.I.A alliance, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar had earlier in the day proposed Kejriwal’s name.

#WATCH | Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi says, “This might be the personal opinion of the chief spokesperson. But Arvind Kejriwal is not at all a part of the PM race. AAP is a part of INDIA alliance because India needs to be saved today. The country, its constitution and its… https://t.co/C5WBzzWUUk pic.twitter.com/dYYWSbHaAK — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2023

“This might be the personal opinion of the chief spokesperson. But Arvind Kejriwal is not at all a part of the PM race. AAP is a part of I.N.D.I.A alliance because India needs to be saved today. The country, its constitution and its democracy need to be saved…I officially say that Arvind Kejriwal is not a candidate for the PM post,” said Atishi.

The AAP pitched for Kejriwal as the prime ministerial candidate, saying that as Delhi Chief Minister has given a model that the whole country can benefit from.

The party’s chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said that Kejriwal has always presented a budget that is “in profit and pro-people”.

Her comments came a day ahead of the INDIA alliance’s meeting in Mumbai during which the opposition leaders are expected to chalk out a joint campaign strategy to take on the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and iron out the differences among themselves.

To a question on who should be the prime ministerial candidate for the INDIA alliance, Kakkar said, “As a spokesperson, I would propose our national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s name.”

#WATCH | AAP’s Chief National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar says, “If you ask me, I would want Arvind Kejriwal to be the Prime Ministerial candidate. Even in such back-breaking inflation, the national capital Delhi has the lowest inflation. There is free water, free education,… pic.twitter.com/vMUquowQU6 — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2023

She said Kejriwal has constantly raised the issues of the people and “has given a model” which has led to the least inflation in Delhi.

“He has given a model that benefits the people. I would want it to happen but the decision is not in my hands,” the AAP’s chief spokesperson said.

The AAP’s Delhi convener Gopal Rai said, “Every party wants their leader to become prime minister. AAP members also want their national convener to become PM. All members of the I.N.D.I.A alliance will sit down and whatever the decision is, we will go accordingly.”

When asked whether the AAP will propose Kejriwal’s name as a prime ministerial candidate, he said, “There is nothing like giving a name. We are already its part and Arvind Kejriwal is a part of the bloc.”

Last year, during an interview, the AAP’s senior leader and then Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had also pitched for Kejriwal as prime minister.

“Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko’ (One chance to Kejriwal) has become a national level talk,” Sisodia had said.

