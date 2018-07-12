Football world cup 2018

Arvind Kejriwal issues stern warning to school authorities accused of confining kindergarten students over non-payment of fees

India Press Trust of India Jul 12, 2018 15:02:14 IST

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has issued a stern warning to school authorities who allegedly confined 16 kindergarten children in basement over non-payment of fees and said a probe would be ordered into the matter.

File image of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI

He visited the school along with his deputy Manish Sisodia and environment minister Imran Hussain, also the MLA from Ballimaran constituency under which the school comes, on Thursday.

Kejriwal said they interacted with the principal of Rabia Public School, Naheed Usmani, and warned her that this kind of treatment towards children would not be tolerated and the Delhi government and the police will take action.

He said an inquiry would be ordered to look into the matter. Kejriwal and Sisodia also interacted with students and teachers there.

The chief minister on Wednesday sought a report from the education department about the alleged confinement of the students in the basement of the school for non-payment of fees.

The matter came to light after some parents informed police that 16 children were confined in the basement of the school by their teachers between 7 am to 12 noon in central Delhi's Hauz Qazi area.

A case was registered against the school authorities, police said, adding that they were looking for the person responsible for the incident. On Wednesday, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari visited the school.


