Arvind Kejriwal holds back-to-back meetings at Delhi Secretariat, assesses water and power supply woes

India Press Trust of India Jun 21, 2018 21:17:01 IST

New Delhi: Two days after ending his dharna at the L-G office, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday held back-to-back meetings at the Delhi Secretariat to review power and water supply situation in the city, before leaving for Bengaluru for treatment. The chief minister sought daily reports from officials concerned on the issues, government functionaries said. He also chaired a Cabinet meeting before leaving for Bengaluru to join a 10-day naturopathy treatment for his blood sugar condition.

File image of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Getty Images.

Kejriwal was charged by opposition BJP and Congress of sitting on dharna for nine long days at a time when people were facing water and power supply woes in the city. In the meeting with Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials, the chief minister reviewed projects for augmentation for water supply and other matters.

"He directed the officials to send a daily report to him on the water situation in the city with details of area-wise problem, action taken and timeline of the solution of the problems and whether they were solved or not," said the official. Daily production of water, water augmentation projects, area-wise water availability, projects to improve groundwater recharge and treatment of water were also discussed during the meeting.

DJB Chief Executive Officer AK Singh vice-chairman Dinesh Mohaniya and other senior officials attended the meeting. In the meeting with officials of the power department and distribution companies, Kejriwal took stock of supply situation and sough daily report detailing reason and duration of outages and restoration of power, said an official.

He also directed officials to implement the policy of subsidy for tenants at the earliest. The meeting was also attended by Power Minister Satyendar Jain. Kejriwal alongwith his cabinet colleagues staged dharna at the office of L-G office that ended on 19 June after IAS officers started attending meetings of ministers. They had boycotted meetings as the protest over an alleged assault on chief secretary Anshu Prakash at Kerjriwal's residence in February.


