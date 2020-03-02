You are here:
Arvind Kejriwal announces compensation of Rs 1 crore for IB staffer Ankit Sharma’s kin, Twitter users call move 'selective'

India FP Staff Mar 02, 2020 16:57:23 IST

  • 'Ankit Sharma was a brave officer, he was brutally murdered in the riots. The country is proud of him,' Kejriwal tweeted while announcing the compensation

  • The AAP government under Kejriwal and the Delhi Police have come under fire for their handling of the three-day riots that broke out over the CAA

  • Citizens and activists accusing the authorities of inadequate action to quell the violence that resulted in the deaths of 47 people so far

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the family of Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma, who lost his life in the northeast Delhi violence last week. However, the move was criticised by journalists and other Twitter users as a "populist and selective" measure.

"Ankit Sharma was a brave officer. He was brutally murdered in the riots. The country is proud of him. The Delhi government has decided that his family will be given an honorarium of Rs 1 crore, and a job to one person of his family. May his soul rest in peace," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The AAP government under Kejriwal and the Delhi Police have come under fire for their handling of the three-day riots that broke out over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), with citizens and activists accusing the authorities of inadequate action to quell the violence that resulted in the deaths of 47 people so far.

The families of others killed in the violence will be given a compensation of Rs 2 lakh, Kejriwal had announced in a press conference last week. Meanwhile, people who have been seriously injured will be given a relief amount of Rs 50,000, reports said.

Slamming the compensation for Sharma's family, Alt News co-founder Pratik Sinha said that Kejriwal must announce a compensation of Rs 1 crore for all the people who have been killed in the riots. "Unless, of course, selectivity and populism is your mantra now," he added.

On Monday afternoon, Kejriwal retweeted a post by a journalist, mentioning that the Delhi government has given Rs 1 lakh to Faizan, one of the victims, and will give another Rs 9 lakh after a detailed report. Faizan was allegedly forced by the police to sing the national anthem while he was lying grievously injured, and later passed away.

Some others have also accused Kejriwal of being "selective" and demanded that families of other victims should also be given equal compensation as the family of Sharma.

Last week, Kejriwal was also criticised for the Delhi government's approval for the prosecution of former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar, former JNU students Umar Khalid, and Anirban Bhattacharya, among others in the 2016 JNU sedition case. While the government called it a "purely procedural matter", politicians, and others, and the JNUSU slammed the move.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: Mar 02, 2020 16:57:23 IST

