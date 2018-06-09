You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Arvind Kejriwal alleges CBI, ACB 'randomly picking files' from Delhi Jal Board, claims it is bid to 'frame' him

India PTI Jun 09, 2018 17:04:46 IST

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday alleged that the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Anti-Corruption Branch have started random picking of files from the Delhi Jal Board, of which he is the minister-in-charge, to "somehow frame him in something".

File image of Arvind Kejriwal. PTI

File image of Arvind Kejriwal. PTI

In a series of tweets, Kejriwal announced that he will put out in public domain the list of all files sought by the CBI and the ACB, and asked them to either explain the reason or else "apologise to Delhiites for this witch hunting exercise".

In September last year, Kejriwal took charge of water — the first portfolio taken by him after he became the chief minister in 2015. Kejriwal heads Delhi Jal Board in the national capital.

"CBI n ACB started randomly picking files from DJB. No specific enquiry. Becoz now I am Min-in-charge, their effort is somehow frame me in something (sic). PM, LG n BJP - If u hv specific info, pl investigate. But don't victimize Delhi's people by paralyzing all depts of Del govt (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted.

In another tweet, the chief minister said that he has sought time to meet Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday to discuss important matters of the Delhi government.

In the last few days, Kejriwal has again started attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a range of issues.

In 2017, following AAP's poor performance in Punjab and the BJP's sweep in Uttar Pradesh, Kejriwal had consciously decided to minimise his attacks on Modi.


Updated Date: Jun 09, 2018 17:04 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Watch: The true stories from Dharavi behind the highly anticipated Rajinikanth film Kaala



Top Stories




Cricket Scores