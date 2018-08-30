Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang district on alert as Tsangpo river swells after heavy rainfall in China

The East Siang District Administration in Arunachal Pradesh has issued an alert following heavy rain across the border, in China. Officials have cautioned the public to refrain from venturing into Siang River for fishing, swimming, and other activities to avoid any eventualities.

In a circular on Wednesday, Tamiyo Tatak, deputy commissioner of East Siang said that as per a report received from the Chinese government, due to heavy rainfall, the Tsangpo river is swelling with an "observed discharge of 9,020 cumec" (equivalent to around 9.02 million litres of water per second) as of Wednesday at 8 am. This is stated to be the highest discharge in the river in 50 years.

The Central Water Commission (CWC), reported that the discharge of Tsangpo on 14 August was 8070 cumec.

Another advisory had been issued last week by the East Siang district officials asking people to refrain from entering the Siang as the flow of the river was fluctuating since the past two weeks “with unusual waves”, reported Hindustan Times.

People living in low lying areas on the right bank and left bank of Siang river including Jarku, Paglek, SS Mission, Jarkong, Banskota, Berung, Sigar, Borguli, Seram, Kongkul, Namsing, Mer have been advised to remain alert. Despite the alert, the government said that there is no need to panic but people must remain alert.

The Siang river had been in the headlines in 2017 after the clear waters of the river turned black. China's hand was suspected in doing so.

The Tsangpo river originates from China and is called Siang once it enters India through Upper Siang district, which then joins two other rivers, Lohit and Dibang, to form the Brahmaputra.