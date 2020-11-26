Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (Main) exam 2021 date released, to be held on 6 February

The commission said the e-admit card and time table will be uploaded on its official website a few weeks before the commencement of the exam

The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will conduct the APPSC main examination on 6 February 2021. In a notification, APPSC, Itanagar, said that the e-Admit card along with the detailed time table of the examination will be uploaded on its official website — aapsc.gov.in 3 to 4 weeks before the commencement of the exam.

According to reports, all the candidates who have qualified the preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the main paper. They will be required to submit a detailed application form (DAF) that is available on the website till 15 December.

Check the official notification here.

As per local media, APPSC Chairman Nipo Nabam and secretary AR Talwade met the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 24 November to discuss and work out a foolproof system for smooth conduct of APPSC (Main) examination 2020.

The governor emphasised that the question papers of the upcoming examination should be flawless and based on the given syllabus, adhering to the rules of the APPSC for the purpose.

The Ggovernor also lauded the District Administration and the State Police for ensuring in the safe conduct of the preliminary examination amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The APPSC Chairman assured the Governor that the mains exam and Viva Voce will be conducted in a timely and proper manner.

Candidates appearing for the APPSC main exam should keep visiting the official website of the Commission to check updates and information about the upcoming examination.