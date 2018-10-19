Arunachal Pradesh MP Ninong Ering writes to MEA to intervene regarding landslides in China blocking flow of Brahmputra river

Itanagar: Congress Member of Parliament (MP) from Arunachal Pradesh Ninong Ering has written a letter to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Minister of State for Water Resources Arjun Ram Meghwal seeking their intervention with regards to the blockage that has occurred in the Milin section of mainstream Brahmaputra river from 16 October due to landslides in China.

Ering, in his letter to Meghwal and Swaraj, said "As per information from Ministry of Water Resources of China, landslides have blocked the Milin section of the mainstream of Brahmaputra on 16 October, which will have an impact on the water situation of the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo River.

Wrote to @SushmaSwaraj Ji and @arjunrammeghwal Ji on the issue of blockade by Yarlung zangbo which is leading towards drying up of rivers in Arunachal. Attached are pics of letter and drying rivers along Tuting and Pasighat area. Hope @PMOIndia takes required action immediately. pic.twitter.com/44guZAqe9S — Ninong Ering (@ninong_erring) October 18, 2018

The situation along Tuting, Yingkiong, and Pasighat in the state is grim. These places are drying up due to blockade of Brahmaputra River in China. Kindly intervene." The Congress legislator further said that the Chinese side is paying close attention to the blockage of the Yarlung Zangbo River.

"If there is further information, they must notify us in time and the government must proactively engage with them on this issue," he added. Ering continued, "Even the situation of rivers along Tuting, Yingkiong, and Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh is grim. Rivers in these places are drying up rapidly due to the blockade of Yarlung Zangbo in China. It will pose a big threat to the downstream dwellers and will ruin their lives forever."

Reportedly, India and China recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding under which China shares flood data about the Yarlung Tsangpo with India.