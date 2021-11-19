The video has caught the attention of internet users and has gone viral. Twitter users are in love with the adorable clip which is bound to give you immense joy too.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Pema Khandu, recently shared a delightful video of children dancing to the rhythm of a cheerful folk song.

In the 50-second clip shared by the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, a group of little kids can be seen wearing traditional clothes and dancing cheerfully to the tunes of a folk song. A group of women, also dressed in traditional attire, can be seen in the video as well. The women are a singing folk song while the children are dancing merrily to the rhythm.

The colorful attire, the music and happy little children add up to the beauty of the short video.

Watch the clip here:

This is our Arunachal… Colourful, happy, cheerful with full of life and energy. A traditional merrymaking dance by sweet and charming #Sajolang children of Khazalang village in West Kameng district. @incredibleindia @MDoNER_India @MinOfCultureGoI @tourismgoi @ArunachalTsm pic.twitter.com/d6elJz4Z0O — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) November 17, 2021

Khandu shared the clip and wrote, ‘This is our Arunachal….Colorful, happy, cheerful with full of life and energy." He wrote that this video featured a traditional dance by children who belonged to the West Kameng district's Khazalang village.

The Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister also tagged the Ministry of culture and Arunachal Tourism in his tweet.

The video is of a folk dance performed by the Sajolang or Miji tribe of West and East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh. The affection and colorful traditional ensemble add to the spirit of Arunachal Pradesh.

The clip was shared on 17 November and has garnered more than 30,000 views and 2,000 likes on Twitter.

Internet users have showered their love, posting comments on how adorable the children look and also saying that the atmosphere is extremely friendly, positive and happy.

Many users said that the wholesome clip stole their hearts.

Some wrote that the video was very cute and thanked Khandu for sharing a video of these charming kids.

Several people found the expressions of the little girl in the video priceless.

Some were impressed by the local community and their culture.

